Missouri QB Gabbert might go No. 1

INDIANAPOLIS

Although it maddens most scouts, who want to get every last morsel of information on prospects at the annual NFL Scouting Combine, Missouri star Blaine Gabbert listened to his agent, Tom Condon, and opted not to throw this past weekend.

“Tom’s philosophy in the past is not throwing at the combine, and I trust him with his advice,” said Gabbert, who entered the draft after his junior season.

It’s hard to argue with the plan, even if it frustrates the league’s personnel community. After all, it didn’t hurt the draft-day stock of Eli Manning, Alex Smith, Matthew Stafford and Sam Bradford, all of whom went first overall, or of Matt Ryan, who was picked third. And it’s not as if Gabbert won’t throw at all for the scouts.

“I’ll be throwing at my pro day on March 17,” he said.

Besides, his decision not to throw actually might help him: Cam Newton, who many think will go to the Panthers with the first overall pick, struggled with his accuracy yesterday and might have hurt his status.

Which could leave Gabbert as the top pick. But even if he doesn’t go No. 1, this is one guy who doesn’t lack the confidence you’re looking for in a quarterback. He may not have the raw talent of Newton, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but Gabbert certainly has a special presence of his own.

During his last two seasons at Missouri, Gabbert threw for a combined 6,779 yards, 40 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He led Mizzou to a 10-3 record last year and a berth in the Insight Bowl, where the Tigers lost to Iowa, 27-24. Gabbert threw for 434 yards, passed for a TD and ran for one but was intercepted twice.

The promising Gabbert hopes to become a franchise quarterback at the next level. And with Carolina first overall and Buffalo third, there’s almost no chance he’ll drop below No. 5. Behind the Bills are the Bengals and Cardinals, both of whom are likely in the market for a quarterback.

Other quarterbacks potentially in the first-round mix: Jake Locker of Washington and Ryan Mallett of Arkansas. But Newton and Gabbert generally are considered the top two.

“I think that’s what you are making it out to be kind of me versus Cam, but it’s just an opportunity for us to get drafted as high as possible,” Gabbert said. “I know Cam, Ryan and Jake are all working to be the No. 1 guy. And it’s going to be a fun next few months.”

And what if it comes down to a head-to-head competition?

“Cam’s an explosive athlete. You’ve seen what he has done at the college level. He’s won a JUCO national championship, won the national championship at the Division I level,” Gabbert said. “He’s been extremely successful, so he has all the talent in the world.”

But?

“But we’re going to compete and fight it out, and may the best man win.”

Regardless of where each is picked, they’ll always be linked, just like Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, the top three quarterbacks of the 2004 draft. And if Newton or Gabbert flops, it could be a Peyton Manning-Ryan Leaf comparison from the 1998 draft. And no one wants to be the next Leaf.

“I’m going to go in with the mind-set that I’m going to be a starter from Day 1,” Gabbert said. “That’s how quarterbacks have to be. You have to be the competitor who’s going to go in there, work your tail off and fight for that starting job.”

Gabbert or Newton? Take your pick. And get ready to watch the careers of two young quarterbacks who believe they’ll be worth the investment.

Tune in April 28 to see who goes where.