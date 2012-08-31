Mitt Romney makes case: 'We deserve better'

Mitt Romney launched his fall campaign for the White House in a rousing Republican National Convention finale last night, proclaiming America needs "jobs, lots of jobs" and promising to create 12 million of them in perilous economic times.

"Now is the time to restore the promise of America," Romney said in prime-time speech to a nation struggling with 8.3 percent unemployment and the slowest economic recovery in decades.

Often viewed as a distant politician, Romney made a press-the-flesh entrance into the hall, walking slowly down one of the convention hall aisles and shaking hands with dozens of delegates. The hall erupted in cheers when he reached the stage and waved to his cheering, chanting supporters before beginning to speak.

"I accept your nomination for president," he said to more cheers.

He muted his criticism of President Barack Obama, his quarry in a close and uncertain race for the White House.

"I wish President Obama had succeeded because I want America to succeed," he said. "But his promises gave way to disappointment and division."

Speaking just before Romney took the stage, Clint Eastwood, legendary Hollywood tough guy, put it more plainly. "When somebody does not do the job, you've got to let 'em go," he said to the cheers of thousands in the packed convention hall.

"This isn't something we have to accept," Romney said, appealing to millions of voters who say they are disappointed in the president yet haven't decided to cast their votes for his Republican challenger.

"Now is the moment when we can stand up and say, 'I'm an American. I make my destiny. And we deserve better! My children deserve better! My family deserves better! My country deserves better!' "

Romney was introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who told the convention that Romney understands that prosperity doesn't happen because the government spends more money; it happens because people use their own money to open businesses.

The first-term senator and Cuban-American said the problem with Obama isn't that he's a bad person -- it's that he's a bad president who favors tired ideas like big government.

Romney's remarks came on a night when other speakers filled out a weeklong portrait of the GOP nominee as a man of family and faith, savior of the 2002 Winter Olympics, savvy and successful in business, yet careful with a buck. A portion of the convention stage was rebuilt overnight so he would appear surrounded by delegates rather than speaking from a distance, an attempt to soften his image as a sometimes-stiff and distant candidate.

"He shoveled snow and raked leaves for the elderly. He took down tables and swept floors at church dinners," said Grant Bennett, describing Romney's volunteer work as an unpaid lay clergy leader in the Mormon church.

Following him to the podium, Ted and Pat Oparowski recalled how Romney befriended their 14-year-old son, David, as he was dying of cancer. "We will be ever grateful to Mitt for his love and concern," she said simply.

Beyond the heartfelt personal testimonials and political hoopla, the evening marked one of a very few opportunities any presidential challenger is granted to appeal to millions of voters in a single night.

The two-month campaign to come includes other big moments -- principally a series of one-on-one debates with Democrat Obama -- in a race for the White House that has been close for months. In excess of $500 million has been spent on campaign television commercials so far, almost all of it in the battleground states of Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, New Hampshire, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado and Nevada.

In an evening that blended the political and the personal, delegates saw a video in which his sons poked fun at him. "I can't explain love," Romney said.

As for Obama, Romney said, "Many Americans have given up on this president, but they haven't ever thought about giving up. Not on themselves, Not on each other. And not on America."

The economy is issue No. 1 in the race for the White House, and Romney presented his credentials as the man better equipped than the president to help create jobs.