Mitt Romney mocked for airplane window remark

Here’s hoping Mitt Romney’s plan to overhaul federal regulations doesn’t include airline safety standards.

At a California fundraiser over the weekend, the GOP presidential nominee talked about how his wife’s plane’s emergency landing Friday in Denver after the cabin filled with smoke — and then he made an eyebrow-raising suggestion for a new airplane feature.

“I appreciate the fact that she is on the ground, safe and sound. And I don’t think she knows just how worried some of us were,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“When you have a fire in an aircraft, there’s no place to go, exactly, there’s no — and you can’t find any oxygen from outside the aircraft to get in the aircraft, because the windows don’t open. I don’t know why they don’t do that. It’s a real problem. So it’s very dangerous. And she was choking and rubbing her eyes. Fortunately, there was enough oxygen for the pilot and copilot to make a safe landing in Denver. But she’s safe and sound.”

As bloggers at Gawker, Wonkette and Daily Kos pointed out — not without snark — there are sound scientific reasons for having sealed windows on airplanes.