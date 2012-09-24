News

Mitt Romney mocked for airplane window remark

Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, looks out...

Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, looks out the campaign charter airplane window during the flight between San Diego and Hayden, Co. (May 28, 2012) Credit: AP

By Bobby CervantesPolitico.com

Here’s hoping Mitt Romney’s plan to overhaul federal regulations doesn’t include airline safety standards.

At a California fundraiser over the weekend, the GOP presidential nominee talked about how his wife’s plane’s emergency landing Friday in Denver after the cabin filled with smoke — and then he made an eyebrow-raising suggestion for a new airplane feature.

“I appreciate the fact that she is on the ground, safe and sound. And I don’t think she knows just how worried some of us were,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“When you have a fire in an aircraft, there’s no place to go, exactly, there’s no — and you can’t find any oxygen from outside the aircraft to get in the aircraft, because the windows don’t open. I don’t know why they don’t do that. It’s a real problem. So it’s very dangerous. And she was choking and rubbing her eyes. Fortunately, there was enough oxygen for the pilot and copilot to make a safe landing in Denver. But she’s safe and sound.”

As bloggers at Gawker, Wonkette and Daily Kos pointed out — not without snark — there are sound scientific reasons for having sealed windows on airplanes.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?