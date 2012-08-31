Mitt Romney to visit Hurricane Isaac-damaged Louisiana

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will head to Louisiana to tour damage from Hurricane Isaac.

Romney has scheduled a last-minute visit Friday to Lafitte, La., where he will tour damage with Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal. The storm canceled the first day of Romney's Republican convention, and his campaign has been considering a visit for several days.

Romney is scrapping an appearance in Virginia to go to Louisiana instead.

Heavy rains and flooding have contributed to at least five deaths in Louisiana and Mississippi this week after the slow-moving storm knocked out power in whole neighborhoods.

In Louisiana, Romney will thank emergency first responders for their work.