MLK weekend hoops bonanza

There are two major boys basketball events scheduled for Martin Luther King Day weekend, one on Long Island featuring top local teams, and the other in New York City featuring top teams from the East Coast.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Hicksville Athletic Center, the Amityville-Baldwin contest headlines the second Nassau-Suffolk Challenge, a five-game public-schools event. The schedule:

10 a.m. -- Harborfields vs. Farmingdale

Noon -- Smithtown West vs. Jericho

2 p.m. -- Deer Park vs. Elmont

4 p.m. -- Newfield vs. Uniondale

6 p.m. -- Amityville vs. Baldwin

Two of Long Island’s best private-school teams, L.I. Lutheran and St. Mary’s, will take part in the 11th Big Apple High School Invitational at Baruch College in Manhattan. The schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 18

2 p.m. -- St. Mary's vs. Boys and Girls (Brooklyn)

3:45 p.m. -- L.I. Lutheran vs. St. Raymond (Bronx)

5:30 p.m. -- Iona Prep (New Rochelle) vs. Benjamin Cardozo (Queens)

7:15 p.m. -- Gonzaga Washington, D.C.) vs. Wings (Bronx)

Monday, Jan. 20

1 p.m. -- L.I. Lutheran vs. Linden (N.J.)

2:45 p.m. -- St. Maria Goretti (Md.) vs. St. Raymond (Bronx)

4:30 p.m. -- Wilbraham and Monson (Mass.) vs. Phelps School (Pa.)

6:30 p.m. -- Pope John (N.J.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx)