Money Fix: Prompt action thwarts identity thieves

You may have gotten a letter from a company saying your personal data has been breached. Or a wallet or purse may have been snatched. Or you may have slipped online with some data you wish you hadn't shared.

Just because nothing bad happens right away, don't think you're home free. Identity thieves are patient and don't necessarily pounce right away.

So, "act quickly, ask questions, don't underestimate the breach," says Mindy A. Bockstein, executive director of the New York State Consumer Protection Board.

Financial: You can set up a fraud alert with the three credit reporting agencies, calling on creditors to take extra steps to verify it's really you applying for credit. But, for a higher security level, place a security freeze on your credit reports, says Adam Levin, chairman and co-founder of Identity Theft 911, an identity management services firm. You have to notify each of the agencies, asking for a freeze. Learn more at Defendyourdollars.org.Medical: This type of fraud, in which thieves get medical treatment or equipment using your identity, is on the rise, says Bockstein. If left unchecked it could affect your ability to get insurance. So, review all explanations of your treatment from medical providers, and each year ask insurers to send you annual statements of all payments made in your name.

Further steps: Ask your bank, credit union, insurance agent or employee assistance program about identity theft support/benefits, and research monitoring services. Levin suggests checking your credit and bank accounts online each day for suspicious activity. Cumbersome, perhaps, but how often do you check e-mail or your Facebook wall, he says. Learn more at

Consumer.state.ny.us/.