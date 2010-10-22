Money Fix: Tips on life after bankruptcy

There's so much talk about people filing for personal bankruptcy, but not so much about those who are emerging from it. That's a gap that SafeGuard Credit Counseling Services Inc. in Hauppauge is looking to fill with a step-by-step, low-cost, life-after-bankruptcy program to be launched early next year. In the meantime, here are suggestions from Carolyn McCormack, SafeGuard director of education, on getting back on your feet:

Rebuild credit: Look into getting a secured credit card, which means you pay a certain amount up front, with purchases deducted as you go. You'll want one that quickly rolls over into being unsecured, she said. Check Cred it.com for options for people with iffy credit. Keep an eye on your credit report and score. The goal should be to get your credit score up to 680 and above, she said.

ID the roots: Address issues that led you into bankruptcy. If you had poor spending habits, you'll pick up helpful views on budgeting in the debt education classes, given by organizations such as McCormack's, that are required of those who file for bankruptcy. If your problem was medical bills, such groups can help you research better insurance and health programs. Still, she said, "we can highlight resources," but there are not clear and easy solutions for all causes, which can be difficult and complex.

Adjust mind-set:If bankruptcy was your best option at the time, "it is truly a second chance and should not be viewed as a death sentence," she says. Those who believe they could be compulsive debtors can look into Debtors Anonymous, a 12-step program where people who've been there give support. See danyc.org/meet ings/lisland.htm.