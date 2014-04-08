Moody's upgrades Farmingdale bonds, summer lifeguards needed

FARMINGDALE

Moody’s upgrades village bond rating

Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded its bond rating for Farmingdale’s $6.7 million in outstanding general obligation debt from A1 to Aa3.

The change was made in keeping with Moody’s new local government general obligation methodology.

The agency said the Aa3 rating reflects the village’s strong financial position, above-average incomes, average debt position and below-average pension liability.

Moody’s said challenges for the village include having debt service as a high percent of operating expenditures and a modest tax base. — BILL BLEYER

MALVERNE

Anti-fraud forum planned next week

Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook), along with representatives from the New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office, plan to host a consumer fraud protection forum next week to inform residents of useful tips to avoid being a victim of harmful or illegal practices.

The seminar is scheduled for April 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Malverne Public Library, 61 St. Thomas Place.

The event will give attendees information on how to protect themselves while buying used cars, hiring home contractors, obtaining a mortgage, buying items online and in other situations that put consumers at risk of getting misleading information. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM

HEMPSTEAD TOWN

Bicycle locker lottery has 8 lucky winners

Adele Godfried of Wantagh Monday became one of eight winners of a bicycle locker lottery winners who can use a bicycle locker at the Bellmore Long Island Rail Road station for free for a year.

Godfried, 35, said she, her husband and their three children are all bike riders “for our health.” But the locker would be used by her husband, who works in Manhattan.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray drew the names of the winners. Godfried was the only one present for the drawing at the Bellmore station.

The other locker lottery winners were Kenneth Patrey of Wantagh; Jeffrey Cohen of Hempstead; Paul and Krstyna Falbo of Bellmore; Fara and Seth Augustover, also of Bellmore; and Kevin Lonergan, Matthew Niklavesh and Jennifer Jaszczak, all of North Bellmore.

Murray said that with the lockers, the town encourages “more people to leave the car at home and bike as part of their daily commute.”

Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmid and council members Gary Hudes and Angie Cullin joined Murray for the drawing.

This is the lottery’s third year and it attracted 19 entries.

Each fully enclosed locker holds one bike. A returnable $40 key deposit is required. — SIDNEY CASSESE

FARMINGDALE

State to supplement groundwater efforts

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has decided to supplement the groundwater treatment program at the former Farmingdale Plaza Cleaners, design and install a groundwater extraction system, and expand its site-management plan.

The agency is working to address contamination from tetrachloroethene, or PCE, a solvent used commercially in industrial degreasers, spot removers and dry cleaning.

Additional treatment will capture the PCE to prevent further spread of the contaminated groundwater. The extraction system will intercept the contaminated groundwater, which will be sent to a treatment facility. In addition, Nassau County will further restrict the use of private wells for potable water, according to the DEC.

The Waldbaum’s Shopping Plaza, built in 1983, was previously occupied by the dry cleaners and a supermarket, which are vacant, and two other businesses that are still open.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency found a significant source of PCEtetrachloroethene at the adjacent Liberty Industrial Finishing site more than 15 years ago. The dry cleaner was later determined to be the source. — PRISCILA KORB

OYSTER BAY TOWN

Summer lifeguards needed at parks

The Town of Oyster Bay is seeking lifeguards for its parks this summer.

Applicants must have a current Nassau County Department of Health Lifeguard Certification Card and CPR/AED certification card.

Applicants should apply in person at the town parks department human resources office at Town Hall South at 977 Hicksville Rd. in Massapequa. — BILL BLEYER

MALVERNE VILLAGE

Board set to vote on budget Thursday

The Malverne Village Board on Thursday will consider adopting a tentative budget for the 2014-2015 fiscal year that calls for $16 million in spending, an increase of 1.85 percent from the current budget.

The board voted unanimously last month to override the state’s 2 percent tax levy increase limit. The tentative budget calls for a tax increase of 5.51 percent, exceeding the state’s tax cap for the village.

About $3.3 million of the budget is attributed to pensions and health benefits for village employees.

A public hearing will be held on the tentative budget on Thursday at 7 p.m. Another hearing will be held April 17 to adopt the budget. The figures may change before the budget is adopted, village officials said. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM

AMITYVILLE

Meeting to discuss recovery program

With an April 11 deadline to file New York Rising Housing Recovery Program applications approaching, representatives from the program, Nassau County Legis. David Denenberg (D-Merrick) and Suffolk County Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Amityville), plan to host an informational meeting to discuss the status of applications and claims, and offer help in filing applications.

The meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Amityville Memorial High School, 250 Merrick Rd.

For more information, call Denenberg’s office at 516-571-6219 or email ddenenberg@nassaucountyny.gov; Gregory’s office can be reached at 631-854-1111 or intern15@suffolkcountyny.gov. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER



POQUOTT

No tax hike in proposed budget

Officials in the small North Shore Village of Poquott don’t plan to raise taxes next year, Mayor Barbara Donovan said.

In fact, officials don’t plan to change anything about the village’s $480,014 annual budget, she said.

She said spending and revenues are expected to remain almost the same in the next fiscal year if the village board approves the proposed 2014-2015 budget at a 7 p.m. meeting on April 24 at Village Hall, 45 Birchwood Ave.

“It’s a balanced budget, and no taxes raised,” Donovan said.

The village of 957 residents is on a peninsula between Port Jefferson and Setauket harbors in Brookhaven Town.

The village employs 12 part-time workers, including eight code enforcement officers, a clerk, deputy clerk, a treasurer and a building clerk who works one day per week to process building permits, Donovan said. She and four village trustees do not receive salaries.— CARL MACGOWAN