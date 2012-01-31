Moore's behavior unfair to daughter

Demi Moore, I am completely sympathetic to how low you must be feeling after your younger husband Ashton Kutcher (allegedly) cheated on you. That was a terrible betrayal. But you know what? It is nothing compared to how you betrayed your daughter, Rumer. It's clear from the 911 call that you were "smoking something" at a party that you were throwing at your house. Your daughter can be heard sounding incredibly frightened and worried in the background. There is no way that your daughter should have had to experience this.

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Tops off for Kardashians

Don't you just love family photos? It's so nice to get in front of the camera with your siblings, take your tops off and pose in sexy jeans. Oh wait, only the Kardashians do that. "Keeping it simple in Kardashian Kollection denim," Kim Kardashian tweeted yesterday, along with a shot of herself, Khloé and Kourtney wearing nothing but jeans from their own family line.

