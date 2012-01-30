More Colts blue than Giants blue in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS -- The freezing streets of Indianapolis were packed solid with a warming sea of blue as Super Bowl week kicked off here. But not so fast, heart-warmed Giants fans: That's Colt blue.

Their team didn't make the Super Bowl, but that didn't stop tens of thousands of blue-jacketed, -jerseyed or -capped Indianapolis Colts fans from taking to the streets.

Finding color-sporting Giants fans proved as challenging as winning the game will be.

Tap a blue-jersey wearing citizen on the shoulder here Sunday and 99 times out of 100 you will end up staring at a white horseshoe -- the Colts symbol.

The trick for those New Yorkers who plan to venture here before next weekend: Look for a little red. But be advised: Many who are sporting the Giants blue and red are transplanted fans.

Matt Human and his wife and children drove from Dayton, Ohio, he said, to support his favorite team, but he admitted he became a Giants fan years ago while stationed in Texas by default. "I hated the Cowboys," he explained, and adopted the Giants to rub it in to Texans.

Doug Uminski sported a Giants jacket, cap and jersey as he got in line for the NFL Experience, a multimedia attraction. "My dad took me to the Meadowlands when I was 5," he said of his Brooklyn-born father (his mother was born in Queens). "I've been a Giants fan ever since."

The problem: He now lives in Indianapolis, where the family moved years ago. He roots for the Giants whenever they play the Colts.