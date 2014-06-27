Mount Sinai teens have royal prom night sans king and queen

Students at Mount Sinai High School danced their prom night away at the Inn at East Wind in Wading River Wednesday night without a care as to who would be elected prom king and prom queen.

That’s because they already knew who the winners would be: no one.

The school has elected a prom king and queen at different times in the past. According to senior adviser and guidance counselor Kristina McGuire, students decide if they want to go through with it, and over the last few years seniors have broken away from the tradition.

“For the prom, it’s like, nobody’s better than anybody else,” McGuire said. “Just everybody having a good time.”

Senior class president Jillian Juhas agees.

“I just don’t think it’s necessary,” she said. “It’s usually like the most popular kids. And we have a homecoming king and queen so I felt like that was the big thing… Might as well dance and enjoy our prom.”

Instead of worrying about ballots, students rushed onto the dance floor, dressed in their bow ties and beaded gowns to match the characters from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, “The Great Gatsby,” the theme for the night and one that has risen in popularity thanks in part to the 2013 film adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Black and gold streamers and balloons adorned the room while the tables were covered in fedoras, pearls and feather boas to give off the 1920s persona of Gatsby.