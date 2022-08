MTA fare vending machines will not accept credit or debit card purchases between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Saturday due to a mainframe software upgrade, officials said.

Machines for New York City Transit and MetroCard, including those at PATH stations and JFK AirTrain, will only accept cash transactions. The credit- and debit-only machines in LaGuardia Airport will be inoperable.

Cash-only purchase windows and booths will be available.

“We picked the date and time to create the least amount of inconvenience for customers,” said Amanda Kwan, an MTA spokeswoman. “Traffic is lower on Saturday, and those are not heavy travel times.”

The upgrade shouldn’t have any noticeable effect on customers’ purchasing experience going forward, Kwan said.

Credit and debit cards should be accepted as normal after 9:30 a.m.