Muppets, Miley Cyrus on winning Westhampton Beach parade float

A parade that has been around since 1968 is bound to develop some traditions.

Will Zaffuto wore his around his neck Saturday afternoon. Will, 11, has been coming to the Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade with his parents for as long as he can remember.

He and several other Westhampton Beach elementary and middle school students now meet each year on Mill Road to collect beads and candy thrown from the passing floats.

“I have been saving up necklaces for five years now; I have about 50,” Will said. “We all like to follow the marchers and cheer them on.”

Among those marching in this year’s parade were the Westhampton Beach High School band, fire departments, American Legion members and several pipe bands from Irish organizations across Long Island.

Local businesses and community organizations participated in the annual float contest. Peconic Bay Medical Center won first place in the commercial float contest, with the Dream Green float that promoted environmental preservation.

But the Coneheads stole the show. The group, which has participated in the parade since 1978, took first place in the community float contest with an entry that featured the Muppets and a spoof of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” music video.