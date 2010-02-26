Murderers' Row meets its match in Satch

Fantasy flashback

Don't look back. Something might be gaining on you.

That famous advice from Satchel Paige might have applied even to the 1927 Yankees if they had played an all-star team from the Negro Leagues. That's the way it turned out in a Strat-O-Matic baseball computer game matchup at the original Yankee Stadium between Babe Ruth's team and a group of players who at one time or another were on the Pittsburgh Crawfords. The Crawfords won, 6-3.

It wasn't a pitchers' duel by any means, but Paige did labor through 134 pitches (no sweat for a man who once supposedly won three games in a day), striking out Lou Gehrig three times and holding Ruth hitless in four at-bats. Rap Dixon, who is said to have been clocked around the bases in 14.5 seconds during a tour of Japan, robbed Ruth of an extra-base hit in the third and hit a two-run single in the pivotal fifth.

Josh Gibson had two hits, including a single that drove home Cool Papa Bell, the man whom Gibson once said was so fast, he could turn off a light switch and be back under the covers before the room got dark.

Pittsburgh Crawfords at 1927 New York Yankees

Crawfords AB R H RBI Yankees AB R H RBI

C.Bell CF 4 1 0 0 E.Combs CF 5 1 2 0

J.Wilson 2B 4 1 2 1 M.Koenig SS 5 1 1 0

O.Charleston 1B 5 2 3 0 B.Ruth RF 4 0 0 0

J.Gibson C 4 1 2 1 L.Gehrig 1B 3 0 0 0

R.Dixon RF 5 0 3 2 B.Meusel LF 4 0 3 1

J.Johnson 3B 4 0 1 1 T.Lazzeri 2B 4 1 2 0

S.Bankhead SS 4 0 2 0 J.Dugan 3B 4 0 1 0

J.Crutchfield LF 4 1 0 0 P.Collins C 4 0 0 0

S.Paige P 4 0 0 0 W. Hoyt P 3 0 1 0

M.Gazella PH 1 0 0 0

M.Thomas P 0 0 0 0

Totals 38 6 13 5 Totals 37 3 10 1

Crawfords 0 0 1 0 3 1 0 1 0 - 6 13 2

Yankees 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 3 10 2

Crawfords IP H R ER BB SO HR PC

S.Paige (W) 9 10 3 1 2 10 0 134

Totals 9 10 3 1 2 10 0

Yankees IP H R ER BB SO HR PC

W.Hoyt (L) 8 11 6 4 4 5 0 141

M.Thomas 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 11

Totals 9 13 6 4 4 5 0

LOB- Crawfords:11 Yankees: 9; DP- Crawfords: 1 Yankees: 2; ERRORS- C.Bell, R.Dixon, B.Meusel, T.Lazzeri

DOUBLES- J.Wilson, R.Dixon, J.Johnson, S.Bankhead, E.Combs

ATTENDANCE- 52,610 T- 2:38