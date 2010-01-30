Music world preps for Sunday's Grammys

(AP) — The music world is celebrating all over town this weekend with tributes, rehearsals, parties and, of course, a gift suite or two in anticipation of the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night at Staples Center. Here's a look:

TIMELESS TRIBUTE: Elton John, James Taylor, Dave Matthews and more than a dozen other artists honored Neil Young as the MusiCares Person of the Year at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The singer-songwriter and more than 2,000 other guests were treated to new interpretations of 20 of his timeless songs, including "Harvest Moon" and "Cinnamon Girl," during the nearly four-hour program.

Young was feted Friday night for his decades of philanthropic service, including work with Farm Aid and the Bridge School Concerts, which raise money to provide services for kids with severe speech and physical impairments.

"I'd forgotten how many songs I'd written," the 64-year-old musician said.

Young watched the show with his wife, Pegi, by his side. At the end of the night, a humble Young took the stage and said he hoped the songs he's writing today are as good as the ones performed Friday.

"It's been a great night. It wore me out," he said. "Now I've got to go back and try and write some songs."

___

A SWIFT REHEARSAL: Taylor Swift performed a rollicking version of her hit "You Belong With Me" as she rehearsed for her big Grammy moment, but she may have provided the most excitement when she came off the stage.

Several young fans were waiting anxiously as Swift gave a couple of quick television interviews. Afterward, she posed for pictures, and made one young man swoon when she shook his hand.

Swift was among a parade of A-list artists rehearsing at Staples Center on Friday, including Dave Matthews, Maxwell, Green Day, Black Eyed Peas, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Mary J. Blige, Andrea Bocelli, Drake, Eminem and Lil Wayne.

As for Swift, she said she planned a low key night at her hotel after rehearsal, but with a treat — In-N-Out Burgers.

___

IT NEVER GETS OLD: Tina Campbell, one half of the Grammy winning gospel duo Mary Mary, says being nominated for music's highest honor never gets old.

"I think any artist would be telling an untruth to say, 'Been there, done that,'" she said Friday at the Grammy Styling Studio, where talent for the show can pick out gowns, suits and more for Sunday's show.

"Receiving the awards and the accolades and the attention and people purchasing your CDs ... shows that people like it and enjoy it," she said. "A Grammy now means, yeah, I'm still doing good work."

Campbell was at the suite for more than an hour but didn't find that special outfit for Sunday. She said her search will continue.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen contributed to this report.