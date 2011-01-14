Muslim youth working against terrorism

There has been a recent deluge of debate about homegrown terror ["King wants security panel to make splash," News, Jan. 5]. The term refers mostly to young Muslims growing up in America who succumb to extremist ideology, thereby becoming domestic enemies of the state.

I am a member of the U.S. Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Community. In contrast to the extremists, we train our Muslim American youth to love their fellow man and to be loyal citizens.

Our mission is not merely to prevent our Muslim kids from becoming a liability to society. It is to make them true servants of God by serving humanity and their nation. I believe that all Muslim youth organizations today can wage the same jihad against terror by shaping our next generation into ambassadors for peace.

Dr. Sohail Husain

Meriden, Conn.