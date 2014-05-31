Muttontown man seeks someone to ‘adopt’ his Frosty the Snowman

Richard Manfredi says he doesn’t remember how much he paid for the 12-foot Frosty the Snowman figure he bought at Manhattan’s 69th Regiment Armory in 1978.

But the sign on the “jolly happy soul” makes it clear what he’s looking to get out of it.

It reads: “Cost: All you need is love.”

Manfredi and wife Mary are downsizing from their Muttontown home and moving to Southold. Frosty isn’t making the trip, but after years of watching the snowman make children happy in front of his home during the holidays, Manfredi is looking for the right person to “adopt” him.

“No money at all, it’s all free,” Manfredi said. “If somebody wants to put it on a lawn and give him a home where other kids can enjoy him, then by all means, take him.”

Manfredi says the Frosty once rode on a float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and that the auction in which he bought him raised money for charity. He and his wife displayed the snowman at their Orient home before showing him off in Muttontown when they moved there in 1979.

Anyone who feels that owning this snowman would make their hearts melt can email Manfredi at richard391@gmail.com.