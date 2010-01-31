News

Naked ambition

1. Newburgh Mayor Nicholas Valentine offering his city to host terrorism trials.

2. NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg hiring political operative Howard Wolfsonas a $200,000-a-year deputy mayor while closing firehouses.

3. Twenty-two Republican senators providing a crucial bloc of votes to confirm a second term for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Last week's

"winners"

(unscientific tie): Ex-Gov. George Pataki keeping his name in play for Senate and Sen. Craig Johnson backing Bloomberg on city charter schools.

