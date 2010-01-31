Naked ambition

Which was the most fevered lunge for self-promotion? Vote at newsday.com/

spincycle.

1. Newburgh Mayor Nicholas Valentine offering his city to host terrorism trials.

2. NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg hiring political operative Howard Wolfsonas a $200,000-a-year deputy mayor while closing firehouses.

3. Twenty-two Republican senators providing a crucial bloc of votes to confirm a second term for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last week's

"winners"

(unscientific tie): Ex-Gov. George Pataki keeping his name in play for Senate and Sen. Craig Johnson backing Bloomberg on city charter schools.