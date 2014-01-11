Nassau boys basketball notes and quotes

Here are some thoughts about the past week in Nassau boys basketball:

- Curtis Jenkins could dominate a basketball game, too. The Newsday All-Long Island football star has routinely recorded a double-double in points and rebounds and has led Farmingdale to a 5-0 start in AA-I. Jenkins took over a conference game against Uniondale Saturday. He scored 10 of his 15 points during the fourth quarter, including the game-tying and game-winning shots, as the Dalers won 41-39. Jenkins made the game-winning layup with 2.9 seconds left. Jenkins also grabbed 12 rebounds.

- Dan Albernas told me after Syosset’s first conference win that the Braves would be a contender this season. I was initially skeptical because Syosset didn’t have a league win last season and AA-I is a very deep conference. Yet Syosset, with a 59-50 win over Massapequa Saturday, has cemented its status as a team with playoff potential.

- When asked earlier this season about a surprise player who could make an impact, Baldwin’s MiKing Richardson didn’t hesitate before answering, “Paul Nosworthy.” Richardson is a smart guy. Nosworthy made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to seal a 51-47 win over Port Washington Thursday. Nosworthy finished with a game-high 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals, as Baldwin (5-0) continues to dominate in AA-II.

- This could be a very special season for South Side, which is led by Paul Pandolfi and Alex Sorensen. The Cyclones are 6-0 in A-I. So is Westbury, though. The two teams will play Thursday night in what’s likely the matchup of the week.

- Great Neck North’s Alec Ludwig, a senior, passed 1,000 career points last week and now has 1,049. Ludwig is the fourth player in Great Neck North's boys basketball program's history to reach the milestone and the first since 1984 (Steve Gibson), according to coach Mike Holleran. Gibson is the all-time scoring leader for GNN, Holleran said, with 1,156 points.

- Dana King is only a sophomore. And that’s not good for the seven other teams in A-III. King scored 24 points and had nine assists in Valley Stream South’s 62-42 win against North Shore Saturday. He’s inching closer toward making history, too. King has 870 career points and Valley Stream South's all-time leader is Richie Labelle (914 points, 1973). It's conceivable that he could break the record next week.

- West Hempstead coach Ed Cosgrove was very excited heading into this season because of the ability of twin brothers, Derrick Joseph and Dmitri Joseph, who pick up the intensity on offense and defense. It doesn’t hurt to have Darren Davy, either. Davy has racked up double-doubles in points and rebounds as the Rams -- to the surprise of very few people -- are 6-0 in A-IV.

- Hewlett coach Bill Dubin said senior Bryan Eckerle has had games where he's "been on fire," but Saturday was different -- in a good way. Eckerle scored a career-high 35 points, and had 11 rebounds and six assists to lead Hewlett in a 98-82 win over Manhasset in Conference A-II.

If I missed anything or if I should keep tabs on something heading into this week, let me know via Twitter @WillSammon.