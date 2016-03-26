News

Nassau boys lacrosse preview

Manhasset No. 12 Matt Gavin looks to make a pass...

Manhasset No. 12 Matt Gavin looks to make a pass during a non-league varsity boys lacrosse game against host Cold Spring Harbor High School on Wednesday, March 18, 2015. Cold Spring Harbor won by a score of 9-7.

By Peter Cappiello

NASSAU I

SYOSSET BRAVES

Coach: John Calabria

2015 record: 18-2

Key players

Mac O’Keefe, A, Sr.

Lucas Cotler, M, Sr.

Matt Benus, M, Jr.

Mikey Elardo, M, Sr.

E.J. Aronson, D, Sr.

Outlook: Experience and depth will be assets for a team likely to make a deep playoff run. Syosset is loaded with Division I talent, highlighted by Penn State-bound O’Keefe.

MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

Coach: Tim Radomski

2015 record: 17-1

Key players

Ryan Tierney, M/A, Sr.

Casey Kimmel, M, Sr.

Chris Bacotti, M, Sr.

Justin Lynskey, A, Sr.

James DeTommaso, D, Sr.

Outlook: A strong midfield led by players bound for schools such as Hofstra, Towson and Dartmouth will help the Chiefs in their quest for a county title.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Coach: Mike Chin

2015 record: 13-3

Key players

Sal Cipriano, A, Sr.

Greg Capelle, D, Soph.

Michael Scaldaferri, A, Jr.

Lawrence Marino, D, Sr.

Ricky Marchelos, M, Sr.

Outlook: Cipriano led the state in scoring, said Chin, with 43 goals and 128 points last season.

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Coach: Isaac Neal

2015 record: 12-4

Key players

Hayden Braider, M, Sr.

Seth Obadia, A, Sr.

Nicky Ferrero, G, Sr.

Aidan Finnerty, D, Sr.

Chris Athanasian, A, Sr.

Outlook: Neal, in his first year at the helm of the program, has an asset in Ferrero, a standout goalie since starting as an eighth grader.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Coach: Steve D’Argenio

2015 record: 7-9

Key players

John Whitenack, G, Jr.

Brandon Carlin, M, Sr.

James Howell, A, Jr.

Anthony Farinella, D, Sr.

Tom DeNicola, D, Sr.

Outlook: Led by Howell and an athletic defense.

FARMINGDALE DALERS

Coach: Bob Hartranft

2015 record: 10-6

Key players

Matt DeLuca, G, Sr.

Tom McPartland, A, Sr.

Steven Kunz, D, Sr.

Dylan Fitzgerald, A, Sr.

Bobby Norton, D, Sr.

Outlook: DeLuca, a Delaware commit, saved 69.8 percent of shots against him last season, said Hartranft.

FREEPORT RED DEVILS

Coach: Harry Mohrman

2015 record: 6-9

Key players

George Magloire, A, Sr.

Tim Phillips, D, Sr.

Justin Elder, A, Sr.

Darian Brizill, D, Sr.

Marcelin Bryce, D, Sr.

Outlook: Magloire, who scored 53 points last season, leads a speedy group looking to improve.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Coach: Michael Skudin

2015 record: 11-5

Key players

Luke Walker, A, Sr.

Joe Roach, A, Sr.

Charlie Wannen, M, Sr.

Steven Ketelsen, M, Jr.

Devin Messina, D, Soph.

Outlook: Walker leads the attack for a team that reached the county Class A semifinals last year, its first under Skudin.

PLAINVIEW JFK HAWKS

Coach: Chris Rogler

2015 record: 6-9

Key players

C.J. Mazzocchi, M, Sr.

Kevin Pastier, M, Sr.

Nico Mueller, M, Sr.

Mike Conti, D, Soph.

Jason Napoli, D, Sr.

Outlook: An experienced midfield should lead the way, said Rogler. Mazzocchi and Pastier are expected to carry the offense.

OCEANSIDE SAILORS

Coach: Jim Gillis

2015 record: 5-10

Key players

Andrew McDougal, G, Sr.

Kevin O’Keefe, M, Sr.

Dakota Swanson, A, Sr.

Dan Marshall, D, Jr.

Derek Cruz, M, Soph.

Outlook: McDougal provides stability for a young team with potential. The Sailors reached the county quarterfinals last year.

VALLEY STREAM EAGLES

Coach: Dan Kraemer

2015 record: 4-8

Key players

Rory Carey, A, Sr.

Dan Demas, A, Sr.

Braynard Tilal, M, Sr.

John Ruddick, G, Soph.

Patrick Kearney, A, Sr.

Outlook: The entire starting attack returns, led by Carey, a NYIT commit.

BALDWIN BRUINS

Coach: Rich Garguilo

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

Dan Pulis, A, Jr.

Steven Odam, D, Sr.

Jared Tiong-Smith, G, Soph.

Dylan Ferguson, A, Soph.

David Garcia, M, Soph.

Outlook: The team is young, but hopes to be competitive after reaching the playoffs last season.

HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

Coach: Bill Cherry

2015 record: 0-15

Key players

Jade Shields, A, Jr.

Jaylen Evans, M/A, Jr.

Shawan Brown, D, Sr.

Edwin Flores, G, Soph.

Ali Rebello, M, Sr.

Outlook: Young team looking forward to a fresh start after a tough season.

UNIONDALE KNIGHTS

Coach: Hugo Charles

2015: 4-11

Key players

Marcel Quinlan, G, Jr.

Toraine Rodney, A, Jr.

Cesar Leonzo, A, Soph.

Myles Sinclair, M, Jr.

Bolizar Wayne, M, Sr.

Outlook: The young and athletic team has a new look with Quinlan starting in net.

NASSAU B-1

MANHASSET INDIANS

Coach: Bill Cherry

2015 record: 16-6

Key players

Matt Gavin, A, Sr.

Jack Miller, M, Sr.

Kyle Cherry, M, Sr.

Ronan Garcia, A, Sr.

Thomas Clejan, D, Sr.

Outlook: Gavin, who is heading to North Carolina next year, should lead the reigning Long Island Class B champions to a deep playoff run.

CALHOUN COLTS

Coach: Jim Femminella

2015 record: 9-6

Key players

Danny Tack, M, Sr.

Michael Zito, A, Sr.

Daniel Grubb, D, Sr.

Jack Roberts, A/M, Jr.

Derek Abitz, A/M, Sr.

Outlook: Zito, who had 38 points last season, leads the attack and Grubb, a SUNY Maritime commit, is key on defense.

LONG BEACH MARINES

Coach: Jim Kaspar

2015 record: 12-5

Key players

Sam Brown, A, Jr.

Cain Tagliagambe, M, Sr.

Tom Nicpon, A, Sr.

Kyle Christie, D, Sr.

Owen Skulley, M, Sr.

Outlook: Brown, who scored 43 goals last season, leads a strong junior class. Nicpon had 35 goals last year.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Coach: Tom Aiello

2015 record: 10-7

Key players

Mike Kadnar, M, Sr.

Dominick Scorcia, A, Jr.

Kevin Meaney, M, Sr.

Angelo Cona, M, Sr.

Joseph Sciacca, M, Jr.

Outlook: Kadnar, a 6-2, 200-pound Stony Brook commit, leads a team that is largely young and inexperienced. The Seahawks reached the county quarterfinals last year.

MEPHAM PIRATES

Coach: James Koester

2015 record: 5-9

Key players

Scott Mateyaschuk, M, Sr.

Isaac Lozada, M, Sr.

Jon Olson, A, Jr.

Matt Wroblewski, M, Soph.

Colin Vandewater, D, Sr.

Outlook: Wroblewski, a Hofstra commit, could make an impact in his first year since transferring from a high school in Texas. Olson scored 41 points last year as a sophomore.

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Coach: Wally Cook

2015 record: 4-10

Key players

Dylan Campbell, A, Sr.

Jonathan Monahemi, M, Sr.

Robert Ades, D, Soph.

Nie Alishahian, M, Jr.

Tyler Khani, M, Soph.

Outlook: Campbell, who had 31 points last year, heads a team coming off a rebuilding year.

GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS

Coach: Jim Morrow

2015 record: 11-5

Key players

David Kimmel, A, Sr.

David Goodman, D, Sr.

Brandon Hernandez, M, Jr.

Andy Ghi, G, Jr.

Jack Tucker, M, Soph.

Outlook: It’ll be a rebuilding year with only five returning seniors and five juniors. Kimmel led the team with 58 points last year.

NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS

Coach: Michael Milio

2015 record: 5-9

Key players

Brian Hoerter, M, Jr.

Joe Gardella, M, Sr.

Matty Lorandini, M, Jr.

Charles Chiarello, D, Jr.

Robert Mirabile, A, Jr.

Outlook: Hoerter is a reliable faceoff man, expected to be a catalyst in generating offense for a team that hopes to make the playoffs.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Coach: Peter Burgess

2015 record: 11-4

Key players

Trevor Regnier, M, Sr.

Elijah Tracey, M, Sr.

Yvans Oscar, M, Jr.

Stephan Eugene, M, Jr.

Stefan Smith, D, Jr.

Outlook: Regnier, who had 39 goals and 50 assists last season, anchors a developing team.

MACARTHUR GENERALS

Coach: John Nessler

2015 record: 8-7

Key players

Travis Cooksey, M, Sr.

Jack Huggard, A, Sr.

Dolan Jones, G, Sr.

Patrick McAllister, D, Sr.

James Kelleher, M, Sr.

Outlook: There’s a new coach in Nessler and a new conference. The Generals are looking to return to the playoffs after missing it for the first time in 16 years.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Coach: Steve Finnell

2015 record: 11-7

Key players

Luke McDaid, A, Sr.

Jamie Atkinson, M, Jr.

J.P. Basile, A, Jr.

Tim Schmelzinger, M, Sr.

Dan Confort, D, Sr.

Outlook: McDaid scored 35 goals and had 59 points for a team that reached the county semifinals. Kiernan Gunn, a junior, won 65 percent of faceoffs last season, said Finnell.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Coach: Brandon Mulholland

2015 record: 4-9

Key players

Chris Rodgers, M, Sr.

Ben Wachtel, M, Sr.

Ross Platz, D, Jr.

Asad Jilani, G, Sr.

Joe Carone, M, Sr.

Outlook: Rodgers, who had 22 goals and 17 assists last season, leads a solid group of seniors.

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Coach: Tom Mazeika

2015 record: 5-9

Key players

Nico Racalbuto, A, Sr.

Max Palladino, M/A, Jr.

Tom Slevin, D, Sr.

Jarett Godfried, A, Sr.

Ryder Lampert, M, Jr.

Outlook: Team has experience on offense and in goal, and returns two of its three leading scorers. Racalbuto, an Adelphi commit, had 50 points last year.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Coach: Justin Casano

2015 record: 5-10

Key players

Matthew Penalvert, A/M, Sr.

Trevor Desire, M/D, Sr.

Aston Brown, M, Sr.

Harold Elizee, A, Sr.

Eric Eduoard, M, Soph.

Outlook: Fast pushing transition game and sound defense.

NASSAU B-2

LYNBROOK OWLS

Coach: William Leighley

2015 record: 18-1

Key players

Zach Barrett, D, Sr.

Zach LoCicero, A, Sr.

Quentin Herrmann, D, Sr.

Ryan Candel, A, Sr.

Nick Paris, D, Jr.

Outlook: The No. 1 seed in the conference looks to prove itself behind LoCicero, a Quinnipiac commit who had 35 goals and 19 assists last season, and Binghamton-bound Barrett on defense. Lynbrook lost to Manhasset in the county finals.

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Coach: Joe Baccarella

2015 record: 6-10

Key players

Brandon Kane, M, Sr.

Brian Jockers, G, Sr.

Joe Del Rossi, D, Sr.

Peter Germanakos, D, Sr.

Michael Gambardella, D, Sr.

Outlook: Jockers and a talented defense lead the way.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Coach: Steve DiPietro

2015 record: 8-9

Key players

Joe LiCalzi, D/M, Jr.

Ryan Langdon, A, Jr.

Mike Leake, A, Jr.

Joe Hill, M, Sr.

Andrew Livingstone, M, Sr.

Outlook: LiCalzi, a Georgetown commit, provides leadership to a junior-heavy team. Langdon had 22 goals and five assists.

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Coach: Pat Nolan

2015 record: 6-9

Key players

Steve Riley, M, Jr.

Hunter Nuzzi, A, Jr.

Nick D’Alesandro, A, Sr.

Hunter Scherer, A, Sr.

Ed Hughes, D, Sr.

Outlook: Riley, who scored 32 points last year, and Nuzzi, who had 23 points, lead a team that went 4-4 in league play.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Coach: Ryan Obloj

2015 record: 6-10

Key players

Cole Horan, D, Jr.

Jonathan Ferone, A, Sr.

Nick DelGiorno, M, Jr.

Mitchell Kozak, A, Fr.

Shane Elia, D, Fr.

Outlook: Horan brings consistency and experience to the defense.

WANTAGH WARRIORS

Coach: John Cuiffo

2015 record: 11-6

Key players

Dylan Beckwith, A, Sr.

Bobby Casey, G, Sr.

Bruno Surace, M, Sr.

Rob Tucker, M, Sr.

Kyle Sliwak, M, Sr.

Outlook: The senior-laden team expects to be a force in its new conference. Beckwith, a Fairfield commit, scored 88 points last year.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Coach: Bill Garry

2015 record: 5-9

Key players

Will Shea, M, Sr.

Gavin Tam, G, Sr.

Ryan Tam, D, Jr.

Andrew Marsh, A/M, Soph.

Scott Kriesberg, M, Sr.

Outlook: Gavin Tam has familiar faces in front of him, as the defense returns all its starters.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Coach: Aaron Kozlowski

2015 record: 8-8

Key players

Ryan Aughavin, M, Jr.

Donald Ahrens, D, Jr.

Liam Knher, A, Jr.

John Dielo, M, Sr.

Matt Robertson, D, Jr.

Outlook: Aughavin, a Binghamton commit, had 34 goals and 11 assists last year. He and Yale-bound Ahrens lead a strong junior class.

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Roddy McCoy

2015 record: 9-7

Key players

Joe Tierney, A/M, Sr.

Nick Carlino, D, Sr.

Michael Carello, M, Sr.

Brian Seiter, M, Sr.

Jack Carney, D, Sr.

Outlook: Tierney, a Marist commit, leads team that returns seven starters.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Coach: Steven DeNapoli

2015 record: 10-5

Key players

Alex Vardaro, M, Soph.

Noah Cohen, G, Sr.

Jake Levitz, M, Jr.

Ethan Grossman, A, Jr.

Gavin Adler, D, Soph.

Outlook: Young team looks to improve after reaching the county quarterfinals last year.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Coach: Steve Tripp

2015 record: 5-10

Key players

Brandon Leon, D, Sr.

Michael Hatala, A, Sr.

Geoffrey Field, A, Sr.

Sean Morrissey, M, Sr.

Michael Payton, M, Sr.

Outlook: The veteran team has a reliable defender in four-year starter Leon, who is committed to Molloy. Hatala leads the attack.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Coach: Jesse Sorensen

2015 record: 5-10

Key players

Jack Kinder, D, Sr.

Zack Simon, A, Jr.

Jordan Hurwitz, M, Sr.

Ryan Gould, M, Jr.

Ryan Golub, G, Sr.

Outlook: The team hopes to have more possession and play a more aggressive style, said Sorensen. Kinder and Golub are committed to Maryland and Hurwitz is bound for Penn State.

WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

Coach: Michael Paul

2015 record: 5-10

Key players

Vincent Messina, M, Sr.

Brendan Scheeler, A, Sr.

Jared Sills, M, Sr.

Mike Staines, D, Sr.

Armand Lashley, M, Sr.

Outlook: Scheeler led the team with 30 points last season. Paul said the Rams, who return multiple starters, are hoping to be in playoff position.

LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADO

Coach: Joe Martillotti

2015 record: 9-6

Key players

Brandon Patterson, M, Sr.

Nick Ramirez, D, Sr.

Danny Amaya, M, Jr.

Joel Blanco, D, Jr.

Kenny Hill, M/FO, Jr.

Outlook: The goal is to make playoffs for a second consecutive year, said Martillotti. It’s within reach and an improved defense.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Coach: Andrew Gutierrez

2015 record: 2-8

Key players

Quran Simmons, A/M, Sr.

Malik Leid, M, Sr.

Mitchel Davis, A/M, Sr.

Chaucer McMillan, D/M, Jr.

Danielo Parkinson, A/M, Soph.

Outlook: Simmons had 36 points last season and Leid added 22.

NASSAU IV

ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

Coach: Louis DeCicco

2015 record: 1-13

Key players

Brendan Salvage, G, Jr.

Mike Henken, D, Sr.

Patrick Minogue, D, Jr.

Nick Pallone, D, Sr.

Ryan Catalano, A, Soph.

Outlook: DeCicco, a first-year coach, will oversee the rebuild of the program. Henken is back after being limited by injury last year.

CLARKE RAMS

Coach: Tim O’Malley

2015 record: 5-10

Key players

Besnik Dalipi, M, Jr.

Pietro Bounfrisco, A, Jr.

Nick Normile, D, Sr.

Rich Sullivan, G, Soph.

Alex Rosenthal, M, Jr.

Outlook: The Rams return three midfielders and could get a boost from Dalipi, who was injured last season.

SEAFORD VIKINGS

Coach: Brian Horner

2015 record: 12-5

Key players

Danny Connell, A, Sr.

Dan Boulukos, D, Sr.

Peter Couvaris, D, Sr.

Nicholas Couvaris, A, Sr.

Thomas Couvaris, G, Sr.

Outlook: Connell and the Couvaris triplets lead a team that hasn’t reached the county championship since 2003.

COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Coach: Dennis Bonn

2015 record: 19-1

Key players

Ian Laviano, A, Jr.

Matt Licciardi, M, Jr.

Riley Cox, M, Sr.

Taylor Strough, M, Jr.

Dylan Guarneri, D, Jr.

Outlook: The reigning Class C state champions return 10 starters. Laviano, a Virginia commit, led the team with 31 goals and 23 assists.

MINEOLA MUSTANGS

Coach: Glenn Cocoman

2015 record: 14-4

Key players

Colin Renner, A/M, Sr.

John McMahon, M, Soph.

Logan Dunleavy, D, Sr.

Sean Kelly, M, Jr.

Kevin Dunleavy, A, Soph.

Outlook: Program is entering a rebuilding year after three strong seasons. Renner, a Cortland commit, had 36 goals last year.

WHEATLEY/CARLE PLACE WILDCATS

Coach: Rich Donovan

2015 record: 1-14

Key players

Luke Caliendo, M, Soph.

Lewis Grama, M, Jr.

Matt Viscardi, M, Sr.

Jake Lopez, A, Jr.

John Deridder, G, Soph.

Outlook: Wildcats have five sophomores with experience as starters.

LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Keith Cromwell

2015 record: 8-6

Key players

Mike Madsen, A, Sr.

Joe Madsen, A, Sr.

Reed Tansill, D, Sr.

Tyler Liantonio, A, Sr.

Owen Trepeta, M, Sr.

Outlook: The Madsen twins, both bound for St. John’s, are the leaders of a senior-heavy team.

MALVERNE/EAST ROCKAWAY MULES

Coach: Brendan Rooney

2015 record: 2-12

Key players

Joshua Alvarez, A, Jr.

Tommy Rogers, A, Jr.

Dante LaCroix, M, Jr.

Mikal Montgomery, M, Jr.

Connor Panzella, M, Jr.

Outlook: New coach inherits a strong junior class led by Alvarez.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Coach: Jim Durso

2015 record: 7-9

Key players

Brian Schindler, G, Jr.

Robert Howes, M, Sr.

Aaron Rudnet, A, Jr.

Daniel Cutler, D, Sr.

Max Greenspan, M/A, Jr.

Outlook: Three-year starter Schindler anchors the defensive-minded team.

