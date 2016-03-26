Nassau boys lacrosse preview
NASSAU I
SYOSSET BRAVES
Coach: John Calabria
2015 record: 18-2
Key players
Mac O’Keefe, A, Sr.
Lucas Cotler, M, Sr.
Matt Benus, M, Jr.
Mikey Elardo, M, Sr.
E.J. Aronson, D, Sr.
Outlook: Experience and depth will be assets for a team likely to make a deep playoff run. Syosset is loaded with Division I talent, highlighted by Penn State-bound O’Keefe.
MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS
Coach: Tim Radomski
2015 record: 17-1
Key players
Ryan Tierney, M/A, Sr.
Casey Kimmel, M, Sr.
Chris Bacotti, M, Sr.
Justin Lynskey, A, Sr.
James DeTommaso, D, Sr.
Outlook: A strong midfield led by players bound for schools such as Hofstra, Towson and Dartmouth will help the Chiefs in their quest for a county title.
HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS
Coach: Mike Chin
2015 record: 13-3
Key players
Sal Cipriano, A, Sr.
Greg Capelle, D, Soph.
Michael Scaldaferri, A, Jr.
Lawrence Marino, D, Sr.
Ricky Marchelos, M, Sr.
Outlook: Cipriano led the state in scoring, said Chin, with 43 goals and 128 points last season.
PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS
Coach: Isaac Neal
2015 record: 12-4
Key players
Hayden Braider, M, Sr.
Seth Obadia, A, Sr.
Nicky Ferrero, G, Sr.
Aidan Finnerty, D, Sr.
Chris Athanasian, A, Sr.
Outlook: Neal, in his first year at the helm of the program, has an asset in Ferrero, a standout goalie since starting as an eighth grader.
EAST MEADOW JETS
Coach: Steve D’Argenio
2015 record: 7-9
Key players
John Whitenack, G, Jr.
Brandon Carlin, M, Sr.
James Howell, A, Jr.
Anthony Farinella, D, Sr.
Tom DeNicola, D, Sr.
Outlook: Led by Howell and an athletic defense.
FARMINGDALE DALERS
Coach: Bob Hartranft
2015 record: 10-6
Key players
Matt DeLuca, G, Sr.
Tom McPartland, A, Sr.
Steven Kunz, D, Sr.
Dylan Fitzgerald, A, Sr.
Bobby Norton, D, Sr.
Outlook: DeLuca, a Delaware commit, saved 69.8 percent of shots against him last season, said Hartranft.
FREEPORT RED DEVILS
Coach: Harry Mohrman
2015 record: 6-9
Key players
George Magloire, A, Sr.
Tim Phillips, D, Sr.
Justin Elder, A, Sr.
Darian Brizill, D, Sr.
Marcelin Bryce, D, Sr.
Outlook: Magloire, who scored 53 points last season, leads a speedy group looking to improve.
HICKSVILLE COMETS
Coach: Michael Skudin
2015 record: 11-5
Key players
Luke Walker, A, Sr.
Joe Roach, A, Sr.
Charlie Wannen, M, Sr.
Steven Ketelsen, M, Jr.
Devin Messina, D, Soph.
Outlook: Walker leads the attack for a team that reached the county Class A semifinals last year, its first under Skudin.
PLAINVIEW JFK HAWKS
Coach: Chris Rogler
2015 record: 6-9
Key players
C.J. Mazzocchi, M, Sr.
Kevin Pastier, M, Sr.
Nico Mueller, M, Sr.
Mike Conti, D, Soph.
Jason Napoli, D, Sr.
Outlook: An experienced midfield should lead the way, said Rogler. Mazzocchi and Pastier are expected to carry the offense.
OCEANSIDE SAILORS
Coach: Jim Gillis
2015 record: 5-10
Key players
Andrew McDougal, G, Sr.
Kevin O’Keefe, M, Sr.
Dakota Swanson, A, Sr.
Dan Marshall, D, Jr.
Derek Cruz, M, Soph.
Outlook: McDougal provides stability for a young team with potential. The Sailors reached the county quarterfinals last year.
VALLEY STREAM EAGLES
Coach: Dan Kraemer
2015 record: 4-8
Key players
Rory Carey, A, Sr.
Dan Demas, A, Sr.
Braynard Tilal, M, Sr.
John Ruddick, G, Soph.
Patrick Kearney, A, Sr.
Outlook: The entire starting attack returns, led by Carey, a NYIT commit.
BALDWIN BRUINS
Coach: Rich Garguilo
2015 record: 8-9
Key players
Dan Pulis, A, Jr.
Steven Odam, D, Sr.
Jared Tiong-Smith, G, Soph.
Dylan Ferguson, A, Soph.
David Garcia, M, Soph.
Outlook: The team is young, but hopes to be competitive after reaching the playoffs last season.
HEMPSTEAD TIGERS
Coach: Bill Cherry
2015 record: 0-15
Key players
Jade Shields, A, Jr.
Jaylen Evans, M/A, Jr.
Shawan Brown, D, Sr.
Edwin Flores, G, Soph.
Ali Rebello, M, Sr.
Outlook: Young team looking forward to a fresh start after a tough season.
UNIONDALE KNIGHTS
Coach: Hugo Charles
2015: 4-11
Key players
Marcel Quinlan, G, Jr.
Toraine Rodney, A, Jr.
Cesar Leonzo, A, Soph.
Myles Sinclair, M, Jr.
Bolizar Wayne, M, Sr.
Outlook: The young and athletic team has a new look with Quinlan starting in net.
NASSAU B-1
MANHASSET INDIANS
Coach: Bill Cherry
2015 record: 16-6
Key players
Matt Gavin, A, Sr.
Jack Miller, M, Sr.
Kyle Cherry, M, Sr.
Ronan Garcia, A, Sr.
Thomas Clejan, D, Sr.
Outlook: Gavin, who is heading to North Carolina next year, should lead the reigning Long Island Class B champions to a deep playoff run.
CALHOUN COLTS
Coach: Jim Femminella
2015 record: 9-6
Key players
Danny Tack, M, Sr.
Michael Zito, A, Sr.
Daniel Grubb, D, Sr.
Jack Roberts, A/M, Jr.
Derek Abitz, A/M, Sr.
Outlook: Zito, who had 38 points last season, leads the attack and Grubb, a SUNY Maritime commit, is key on defense.
LONG BEACH MARINES
Coach: Jim Kaspar
2015 record: 12-5
Key players
Sam Brown, A, Jr.
Cain Tagliagambe, M, Sr.
Tom Nicpon, A, Sr.
Kyle Christie, D, Sr.
Owen Skulley, M, Sr.
Outlook: Brown, who scored 43 goals last season, leads a strong junior class. Nicpon had 35 goals last year.
CAREY SEAHAWKS
Coach: Tom Aiello
2015 record: 10-7
Key players
Mike Kadnar, M, Sr.
Dominick Scorcia, A, Jr.
Kevin Meaney, M, Sr.
Angelo Cona, M, Sr.
Joseph Sciacca, M, Jr.
Outlook: Kadnar, a 6-2, 200-pound Stony Brook commit, leads a team that is largely young and inexperienced. The Seahawks reached the county quarterfinals last year.
MEPHAM PIRATES
Coach: James Koester
2015 record: 5-9
Key players
Scott Mateyaschuk, M, Sr.
Isaac Lozada, M, Sr.
Jon Olson, A, Jr.
Matt Wroblewski, M, Soph.
Colin Vandewater, D, Sr.
Outlook: Wroblewski, a Hofstra commit, could make an impact in his first year since transferring from a high school in Texas. Olson scored 41 points last year as a sophomore.
GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS
Coach: Wally Cook
2015 record: 4-10
Key players
Dylan Campbell, A, Sr.
Jonathan Monahemi, M, Sr.
Robert Ades, D, Soph.
Nie Alishahian, M, Jr.
Tyler Khani, M, Soph.
Outlook: Campbell, who had 31 points last year, heads a team coming off a rebuilding year.
GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS
Coach: Jim Morrow
2015 record: 11-5
Key players
David Kimmel, A, Sr.
David Goodman, D, Sr.
Brandon Hernandez, M, Jr.
Andy Ghi, G, Jr.
Jack Tucker, M, Soph.
Outlook: It’ll be a rebuilding year with only five returning seniors and five juniors. Kimmel led the team with 58 points last year.
NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS
Coach: Michael Milio
2015 record: 5-9
Key players
Brian Hoerter, M, Jr.
Joe Gardella, M, Sr.
Matty Lorandini, M, Jr.
Charles Chiarello, D, Jr.
Robert Mirabile, A, Jr.
Outlook: Hoerter is a reliable faceoff man, expected to be a catalyst in generating offense for a team that hopes to make the playoffs.
SEWANHAKA INDIANS
Coach: Peter Burgess
2015 record: 11-4
Key players
Trevor Regnier, M, Sr.
Elijah Tracey, M, Sr.
Yvans Oscar, M, Jr.
Stephan Eugene, M, Jr.
Stefan Smith, D, Jr.
Outlook: Regnier, who had 39 goals and 50 assists last season, anchors a developing team.
MACARTHUR GENERALS
Coach: John Nessler
2015 record: 8-7
Key players
Travis Cooksey, M, Sr.
Jack Huggard, A, Sr.
Dolan Jones, G, Sr.
Patrick McAllister, D, Sr.
James Kelleher, M, Sr.
Outlook: There’s a new coach in Nessler and a new conference. The Generals are looking to return to the playoffs after missing it for the first time in 16 years.
GARDEN CITY TROJANS
Coach: Steve Finnell
2015 record: 11-7
Key players
Luke McDaid, A, Sr.
Jamie Atkinson, M, Jr.
J.P. Basile, A, Jr.
Tim Schmelzinger, M, Sr.
Dan Confort, D, Sr.
Outlook: McDaid scored 35 goals and had 59 points for a team that reached the county semifinals. Kiernan Gunn, a junior, won 65 percent of faceoffs last season, said Finnell.
JERICHO JAYHAWKS
Coach: Brandon Mulholland
2015 record: 4-9
Key players
Chris Rodgers, M, Sr.
Ben Wachtel, M, Sr.
Ross Platz, D, Jr.
Asad Jilani, G, Sr.
Joe Carone, M, Sr.
Outlook: Rodgers, who had 22 goals and 17 assists last season, leads a solid group of seniors.
BELLMORE JFK COUGARS
Coach: Tom Mazeika
2015 record: 5-9
Key players
Nico Racalbuto, A, Sr.
Max Palladino, M/A, Jr.
Tom Slevin, D, Sr.
Jarett Godfried, A, Sr.
Ryder Lampert, M, Jr.
Outlook: Team has experience on offense and in goal, and returns two of its three leading scorers. Racalbuto, an Adelphi commit, had 50 points last year.
ELMONT SPARTANS
Coach: Justin Casano
2015 record: 5-10
Key players
Matthew Penalvert, A/M, Sr.
Trevor Desire, M/D, Sr.
Aston Brown, M, Sr.
Harold Elizee, A, Sr.
Eric Eduoard, M, Soph.
Outlook: Fast pushing transition game and sound defense.
NASSAU B-2
LYNBROOK OWLS
Coach: William Leighley
2015 record: 18-1
Key players
Zach Barrett, D, Sr.
Zach LoCicero, A, Sr.
Quentin Herrmann, D, Sr.
Ryan Candel, A, Sr.
Nick Paris, D, Jr.
Outlook: The No. 1 seed in the conference looks to prove itself behind LoCicero, a Quinnipiac commit who had 35 goals and 19 assists last season, and Binghamton-bound Barrett on defense. Lynbrook lost to Manhasset in the county finals.
PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS
Coach: Joe Baccarella
2015 record: 6-10
Key players
Brandon Kane, M, Sr.
Brian Jockers, G, Sr.
Joe Del Rossi, D, Sr.
Peter Germanakos, D, Sr.
Michael Gambardella, D, Sr.
Outlook: Jockers and a talented defense lead the way.
SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES
Coach: Steve DiPietro
2015 record: 8-9
Key players
Joe LiCalzi, D/M, Jr.
Ryan Langdon, A, Jr.
Mike Leake, A, Jr.
Joe Hill, M, Sr.
Andrew Livingstone, M, Sr.
Outlook: LiCalzi, a Georgetown commit, provides leadership to a junior-heavy team. Langdon had 22 goals and five assists.
DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS
Coach: Pat Nolan
2015 record: 6-9
Key players
Steve Riley, M, Jr.
Hunter Nuzzi, A, Jr.
Nick D’Alesandro, A, Sr.
Hunter Scherer, A, Sr.
Ed Hughes, D, Sr.
Outlook: Riley, who scored 32 points last year, and Nuzzi, who had 23 points, lead a team that went 4-4 in league play.
FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
Coach: Ryan Obloj
2015 record: 6-10
Key players
Cole Horan, D, Jr.
Jonathan Ferone, A, Sr.
Nick DelGiorno, M, Jr.
Mitchell Kozak, A, Fr.
Shane Elia, D, Fr.
Outlook: Horan brings consistency and experience to the defense.
WANTAGH WARRIORS
Coach: John Cuiffo
2015 record: 11-6
Key players
Dylan Beckwith, A, Sr.
Bobby Casey, G, Sr.
Bruno Surace, M, Sr.
Rob Tucker, M, Sr.
Kyle Sliwak, M, Sr.
Outlook: The senior-laden team expects to be a force in its new conference. Beckwith, a Fairfield commit, scored 88 points last year.
FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
Coach: Bill Garry
2015 record: 5-9
Key players
Will Shea, M, Sr.
Gavin Tam, G, Sr.
Ryan Tam, D, Jr.
Andrew Marsh, A/M, Soph.
Scott Kriesberg, M, Sr.
Outlook: Gavin Tam has familiar faces in front of him, as the defense returns all its starters.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Coach: Aaron Kozlowski
2015 record: 8-8
Key players
Ryan Aughavin, M, Jr.
Donald Ahrens, D, Jr.
Liam Knher, A, Jr.
John Dielo, M, Sr.
Matt Robertson, D, Jr.
Outlook: Aughavin, a Binghamton commit, had 34 goals and 11 assists last year. He and Yale-bound Ahrens lead a strong junior class.
BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach: Roddy McCoy
2015 record: 9-7
Key players
Joe Tierney, A/M, Sr.
Nick Carlino, D, Sr.
Michael Carello, M, Sr.
Brian Seiter, M, Sr.
Jack Carney, D, Sr.
Outlook: Tierney, a Marist commit, leads team that returns seven starters.
HEWLETT BULLDOGS
Coach: Steven DeNapoli
2015 record: 10-5
Key players
Alex Vardaro, M, Soph.
Noah Cohen, G, Sr.
Jake Levitz, M, Jr.
Ethan Grossman, A, Jr.
Gavin Adler, D, Soph.
Outlook: Young team looks to improve after reaching the county quarterfinals last year.
GLEN COVE BIG RED
Coach: Steve Tripp
2015 record: 5-10
Key players
Brandon Leon, D, Sr.
Michael Hatala, A, Sr.
Geoffrey Field, A, Sr.
Sean Morrissey, M, Sr.
Michael Payton, M, Sr.
Outlook: The veteran team has a reliable defender in four-year starter Leon, who is committed to Molloy. Hatala leads the attack.
ROSLYN BULLDOGS
Coach: Jesse Sorensen
2015 record: 5-10
Key players
Jack Kinder, D, Sr.
Zack Simon, A, Jr.
Jordan Hurwitz, M, Sr.
Ryan Gould, M, Jr.
Ryan Golub, G, Sr.
Outlook: The team hopes to have more possession and play a more aggressive style, said Sorensen. Kinder and Golub are committed to Maryland and Hurwitz is bound for Penn State.
WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS
Coach: Michael Paul
2015 record: 5-10
Key players
Vincent Messina, M, Sr.
Brendan Scheeler, A, Sr.
Jared Sills, M, Sr.
Mike Staines, D, Sr.
Armand Lashley, M, Sr.
Outlook: Scheeler led the team with 30 points last season. Paul said the Rams, who return multiple starters, are hoping to be in playoff position.
LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADO
Coach: Joe Martillotti
2015 record: 9-6
Key players
Brandon Patterson, M, Sr.
Nick Ramirez, D, Sr.
Danny Amaya, M, Jr.
Joel Blanco, D, Jr.
Kenny Hill, M/FO, Jr.
Outlook: The goal is to make playoffs for a second consecutive year, said Martillotti. It’s within reach and an improved defense.
ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
Coach: Andrew Gutierrez
2015 record: 2-8
Key players
Quran Simmons, A/M, Sr.
Malik Leid, M, Sr.
Mitchel Davis, A/M, Sr.
Chaucer McMillan, D/M, Jr.
Danielo Parkinson, A/M, Soph.
Outlook: Simmons had 36 points last season and Leid added 22.
NASSAU IV
ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS
Coach: Louis DeCicco
2015 record: 1-13
Key players
Brendan Salvage, G, Jr.
Mike Henken, D, Sr.
Patrick Minogue, D, Jr.
Nick Pallone, D, Sr.
Ryan Catalano, A, Soph.
Outlook: DeCicco, a first-year coach, will oversee the rebuild of the program. Henken is back after being limited by injury last year.
CLARKE RAMS
Coach: Tim O’Malley
2015 record: 5-10
Key players
Besnik Dalipi, M, Jr.
Pietro Bounfrisco, A, Jr.
Nick Normile, D, Sr.
Rich Sullivan, G, Soph.
Alex Rosenthal, M, Jr.
Outlook: The Rams return three midfielders and could get a boost from Dalipi, who was injured last season.
SEAFORD VIKINGS
Coach: Brian Horner
2015 record: 12-5
Key players
Danny Connell, A, Sr.
Dan Boulukos, D, Sr.
Peter Couvaris, D, Sr.
Nicholas Couvaris, A, Sr.
Thomas Couvaris, G, Sr.
Outlook: Connell and the Couvaris triplets lead a team that hasn’t reached the county championship since 2003.
COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS
Coach: Dennis Bonn
2015 record: 19-1
Key players
Ian Laviano, A, Jr.
Matt Licciardi, M, Jr.
Riley Cox, M, Sr.
Taylor Strough, M, Jr.
Dylan Guarneri, D, Jr.
Outlook: The reigning Class C state champions return 10 starters. Laviano, a Virginia commit, led the team with 31 goals and 23 assists.
MINEOLA MUSTANGS
Coach: Glenn Cocoman
2015 record: 14-4
Key players
Colin Renner, A/M, Sr.
John McMahon, M, Soph.
Logan Dunleavy, D, Sr.
Sean Kelly, M, Jr.
Kevin Dunleavy, A, Soph.
Outlook: Program is entering a rebuilding year after three strong seasons. Renner, a Cortland commit, had 36 goals last year.
WHEATLEY/CARLE PLACE WILDCATS
Coach: Rich Donovan
2015 record: 1-14
Key players
Luke Caliendo, M, Soph.
Lewis Grama, M, Jr.
Matt Viscardi, M, Sr.
Jake Lopez, A, Jr.
John Deridder, G, Soph.
Outlook: Wildcats have five sophomores with experience as starters.
LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS
Coach: Keith Cromwell
2015 record: 8-6
Key players
Mike Madsen, A, Sr.
Joe Madsen, A, Sr.
Reed Tansill, D, Sr.
Tyler Liantonio, A, Sr.
Owen Trepeta, M, Sr.
Outlook: The Madsen twins, both bound for St. John’s, are the leaders of a senior-heavy team.
MALVERNE/EAST ROCKAWAY MULES
Coach: Brendan Rooney
2015 record: 2-12
Key players
Joshua Alvarez, A, Jr.
Tommy Rogers, A, Jr.
Dante LaCroix, M, Jr.
Mikal Montgomery, M, Jr.
Connor Panzella, M, Jr.
Outlook: New coach inherits a strong junior class led by Alvarez.
OYSTER BAY BAYMEN
Coach: Jim Durso
2015 record: 7-9
Key players
Brian Schindler, G, Jr.
Robert Howes, M, Sr.
Aaron Rudnet, A, Jr.
Daniel Cutler, D, Sr.
Max Greenspan, M/A, Jr.
Outlook: Three-year starter Schindler anchors the defensive-minded team.