Nassau boys lacrosse preview

Garden City, the six-time defending Nassau Class B champ and two-time defending Long Island champ, is the preeminent power and all roads almost certainly have to go through the Trojans. Midfielder Patric Berkery, attack Devin Dwyer and goalie Daniel Marino lead a group of six returning starters.

Bobby Duvnjak is one of the best defenders on Long Island and along with Stefan Pate will solidify the back field for Manhasset while Ryan Matthews heads the run-and gun-Indians offense.

Long Beach drops to Class B after reaching the semifinals in Class A last season. The Marines have 13 players returning, including attack Joe Radin and midfielder James Forkin.

South Side is a junior-laden group. Zach Scaduto, Peter Clark and Paul Considine all return on attack for the Cyclones.

Midfielders Brian von Bargen and Matt Balzano lead a Wantagh squad looking to emphasize defense this year and reign in its high-scoring offense of the past few seasons.

Ryan Mahon will be a focal point of Bethpage's offense. Jericho is an experienced squad led by junior defender Chandler Kirby. Midfielders Mark Rizzo and Sam Martorella will help lead an experienced Hewlett squad, Luke Spitzer heads the attack for Lynbrook and Nick Fasano will be between the pipes for Carey, who will also be in the mix.

CLASS A

Top-seeded Syosset has seven starters returning, led by attackman Ryan Hunter and goalie Ryan Feit.

Two-time defending Class A champ Farmingdale is inexperienced after losing 13 of its top 14 players to graduation. Tyler Ward and Navreet Dhaliwal will lead the defense in front of goalie Frank DeLuca.

Massapequa has to make up for the loss of 17 players. The Chiefs have three senior starters returning. including midfielder Dan Muller and attack Ryan Kirby.

Senior attack Mike Ainbinder, goalie Brett Dadiego and defender Derrick Darnulc are some of Baldwin's returnees.

Jake Froccaro, one of the most explosive midfielders on Long Island, will help lead Port Washington.

Hicksville and sophomore-laden Oceanside will be competitive as well.

CLASS C

Cold Spring Harbor has eight returning starters on an experienced and athletic team. Senior attack Sean Doyle and midfielders Danny Simonetti and Kevin Porzelt lead the way.

Friends Academy, Locust Valley and Seaford will all be in the mix.