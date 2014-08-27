Nassau bus routes adjusted for school year

Nassau bus riders should see some schedule changes starting Sunday.

Nassau Inter-County Express officials said the changes are mostly “minor tweaks” to adjust to the fall school year, including the reinstatement of N6X college service between the Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center and Nassau Community College/Hofstra University.

Other schedule changes are aimed at helping NICE riders make connections with Long Island Rail Road trains.

In addition to the N6/N6X, the affected routes include the N1, N20/21, N24 and the N35.

For full details on the changes, visit nicebus.com.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also, on Monday, cash fares for NICE bus rides will increase to $2.50 from $2.25. All NICE buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Labor Day.