Nassau County girls lacrosse preview

It should come as no surprise that defending county champs Farmingdale, Garden City and North Shore are favorites again in their classes. But with many stars lost from several elite teams (including eight All-Americans from Nassau), opportunity's door, perhaps, has cracked open. This season will be as good as any for the emergence of breakthrough teams and players.

CLASS A

Farmingdale was hit hard by graduation, but a team doesn't win six straight Nassau titles without being able to reload quickly. Colleen Reynolds, Kim Kolodny, Kaitlin Gaghan and Nadine Hadnagy lead the Dalers.

County finalist Massapequa looks equipped for another run. A powerful offense features Danielle Doherty, Kelsey O'Brien, Kristin Yevoli and Maddie Pimental. Semifinalist Port Washington lost its top two scorers, but Christina Commons and Kaitlyn Brown are emerging. USC-bound Hayley Kerr anchors the defense. Baldwin, a semifinalist, is led by Allie Rodgers, Nicole Markowitz and Amanda Clemens.

Syosset, led by star goalie Meg Gulmi, will contend. Long Beach (Jill Piazza), East Meadow (Emily Fitzsimmons) and MacArthur (Kristina Coiro) are also in the mix.

CLASS B

Few teams can lose four All-Americans without blinking, let alone having to rebuild. Garden City is one. The six-time defending state champs return All-American Alexandra Bruno, Catherine Dickinson, Megan McDonald, Catherine McTiernan, Jenna Fuchs and Lilly Schmitt.

Runner-up Manhasset, in its second season in Class B, will feature Halle Majorana, Sarah Barcia, Charlotte Avallone, Julia Glynn and defender Emily Markham. Wantagh, a semifinalist, is led by Colleen Lovett, Kaleigh Craig, Catie Ingrilli, Allie McClain and Tara Basile. South Side is led by Michaela Lynch, Liz Hoeffner, Grace Healy and Michaela Beck.

Division returns most of its roster, led by attacks Jenna Rothar and Jessica Minuto, Courtney Boneillo and defender Susan Ballantyne. Plainedge (Jacqueline Kennedy) and Lynbrook (Carrie Feltkamp and Kacey Carter) could be teams on the rise. Jericho, a quarterfinalist, is rebuilding but is a talented group led by Taylor Murphy. Glen Cove will be in the mix, featuring Alex Gerin and the Durso triplets -- Victoria, Ali and Emily. Bethpage has 13 seniors, led by Lindsay Cafiero and goalie Brianna Whelan. Jillian Graziano and Kristen Lynch are prolific scorers for New Hyde Park.

CLASS C

Defending county champion North Shore returns superstar Amanda Johansen, along with Micaela Dussel, Carly Comitino, Tess Korten and defender Cara Dellavecchia.

Locust Valley reached the final and has most of its key players back, including explosive scorers Bairre Reilly, Taylor Bleistein and Julia Palermo, and Courtney Boyd on defense. Semifinalist Cold Spring Harbor is led by Victoria Kotowski, Kelly Anne Sherlock, Katie Heins, and talented eighth-grade attack Ashley Lynch. Seaford is dangerous with Amelia Taylor and Emma Schait. Mineola (Kerri Medlock) and Floral Park (Jeanna Orfanos) were playoff teams.