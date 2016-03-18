Nassau Countywide League baseball preview
Hempstead Tigers
Coach: Joseph Merolle
2015 record: 0-19
Key players
Jordan Lewis, SS/P, 5-10, 150, Sr.
David Williams, P, 5-10, 145, Sr.
Miguel Guzman, SS, 5-8, 150, Jr.
Daniel Guzman, C, 5-8, 150, Jr.
Outlook: Lewis leads the Tigers on the mound and at the plate.
Westbury Green Dragons
Coach: Todd Goodwin
2015 record: 8-10
Key players:
Remy Bailey, OF/P, 5-11, 170, Jr.
Edwin Fernandez, 1B/P, 5-8, 175, Sr.
Roy Davis, 2B/P, 5-8, 160, Sr.
Jhair Garcia, SS, 5-7, 150, So.
Jerrold Lee, C, 5-9, 160, So.
Outlook: Bailey, Fernandez and Davis lead a young lineup.
Elmont Spartans
Coach: Ed McCormack
2015 record: 8-10
Key players
Steven Girdhan, P/SS, 5-10, 140, Jr.
Eddy Pegue, C, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Will Cook, P/1B, 6-1, 150, So.
Aaron Ruthman, CF/P, 5-9, 145, Jr.
Jacob Rodriguez, IF, 5-8, 130, Jr.
Outlook: Girdham returns off a .325 season and Cook held opponents to a .136 batting average. Ruthman remains a base-stealing threat; he had 17 last year.
Lawrence Golden Tornadoes
Coach: Dennis Leonard
2015 record: 3-16
Key players
Chris Rincon, P/SS/OF, 6-3, 190, Sr.
Vinny Amoroso, P/LF, 6-0, 150, Sr.
Carlos Duran, P/SS, 5-10, 150, So.
Josh Ramos, P/3B/OF, 6-0, 170, So.
Joe Amoroso, C, 6-0, 180, So.
Outlook: Rincon, who missed last season with a knee injury, leads an experienced pitching staff.
West Hempstead Rams
Coach: Kevin Cloghessy
2015 record: 8-10
Key players:
Ryan Sandberg, P/SS, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Matt Arasmo, P/UTL, 5-6, 150, Jr.
Matt Morel, P/2B, 5-9, 160, Jr.
Dylan Suffe, OF/P, 6-0, 175, Jr.
Kyle Suffe, C/OF, 6-0, 175, Jr.
Outlook: The Rams return last year’s core, led by Sandberg, the ace and starting shortstop.
Roosevelt Rough Riders
Coach: Adam Stiles
2015 record: 12-6
Key players:
Jason Rodriguez, OF/P, 6-1, 240, Jr.
Danis Rodriguez, SS/P, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Idris Carter, SS/P, 5-11, 160, 8th
Andres Adames, C/1B, 5-9, 215, Jr.
Ronald Handberry, 2B, 5-7, 160, Sr.
Outlook: Jason Rodriguez, who hit .508 last season and went 5-1 with a 2.92 ERA, is out with an ankle injury. Stiles said he could be back by the end of the season. Danis Rodriguez, who hit .430 and went 4-2 with a 3.54, will be key in Jason’s absence.