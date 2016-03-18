News

Nassau Countywide League baseball preview

From left: Davween Canela, Jason Rodriquez and Kelvin Rodriquez of...

From left: Davween Canela, Jason Rodriquez and Kelvin Rodriquez of Roosevelt High School celebrate their award during the 2014 Nassau County Baseball Coaches Award Banquet in Uniondale on June 18, 2014. Credit: TONY LOPEZ

By Newsday Staff

Hempstead Tigers

Coach: Joseph Merolle

2015 record: 0-19

Key players

Jordan Lewis, SS/P, 5-10, 150, Sr.

David Williams, P, 5-10, 145, Sr.

Miguel Guzman, SS, 5-8, 150, Jr.

Daniel Guzman, C, 5-8, 150, Jr.

Outlook: Lewis leads the Tigers on the mound and at the plate.

Westbury Green Dragons

Coach: Todd Goodwin

2015 record: 8-10

Key players:

Remy Bailey, OF/P, 5-11, 170, Jr.

Edwin Fernandez, 1B/P, 5-8, 175, Sr.

Roy Davis, 2B/P, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Jhair Garcia, SS, 5-7, 150, So.

Jerrold Lee, C, 5-9, 160, So.

Outlook: Bailey, Fernandez and Davis lead a young lineup.

Elmont Spartans

Coach: Ed McCormack

2015 record: 8-10

Key players

Steven Girdhan, P/SS, 5-10, 140, Jr.

Eddy Pegue, C, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Will Cook, P/1B, 6-1, 150, So.

Aaron Ruthman, CF/P, 5-9, 145, Jr.

Jacob Rodriguez, IF, 5-8, 130, Jr.

Outlook: Girdham returns off a .325 season and Cook held opponents to a .136 batting average. Ruthman remains a base-stealing threat; he had 17 last year.

Lawrence Golden Tornadoes

Coach: Dennis Leonard

2015 record: 3-16

Key players

Chris Rincon, P/SS/OF, 6-3, 190, Sr.

Vinny Amoroso, P/LF, 6-0, 150, Sr.

Carlos Duran, P/SS, 5-10, 150, So.

Josh Ramos, P/3B/OF, 6-0, 170, So.

Joe Amoroso, C, 6-0, 180, So.

Outlook: Rincon, who missed last season with a knee injury, leads an experienced pitching staff.

West Hempstead Rams

Coach: Kevin Cloghessy

2015 record: 8-10

Key players:

Ryan Sandberg, P/SS, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Matt Arasmo, P/UTL, 5-6, 150, Jr.

Matt Morel, P/2B, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Dylan Suffe, OF/P, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Kyle Suffe, C/OF, 6-0, 175, Jr.

Outlook: The Rams return last year’s core, led by Sandberg, the ace and starting shortstop.

Roosevelt Rough Riders

Coach: Adam Stiles

2015 record: 12-6

Key players:

Jason Rodriguez, OF/P, 6-1, 240, Jr.

Danis Rodriguez, SS/P, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Idris Carter, SS/P, 5-11, 160, 8th

Andres Adames, C/1B, 5-9, 215, Jr.

Ronald Handberry, 2B, 5-7, 160, Sr.

Outlook: Jason Rodriguez, who hit .508 last season and went 5-1 with a 2.92 ERA, is out with an ankle injury. Stiles said he could be back by the end of the season. Danis Rodriguez, who hit .430 and went 4-2 with a 3.54, will be key in Jason’s absence.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?