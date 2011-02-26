Nassau, Hempstead scandals not surprising

The recent scandals in the Nassau County police lab and the Town of Hempstead animal shelter are disturbing, but not surprising. Sadly, some of us have come to expect this dysfunctional culture in Nassau government.

Having multiple politically connected people earning six-figure salaries - none of whom are veterinary specialists - working in an animal shelter is shameful. Greed, nepotism and mismanagement seem to be the rule, not the exception. Meanwhile, drowning taxpayers in Nassau County continue to bear the brunt of these abuses.

Michael Tartaglia, Franklin Square