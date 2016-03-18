News

Nassau League A-I baseball preview

Carey pitcher/first baseman Anthony Catapanohit eight home runs in 2015.

By Newsday Staff

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Coach: Eric Passman

2015 Record: 14-8

Key players

Mike Schwartz, P, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Greg Goeller, SS, 6-2, 180, Sr

Reid Oreste, C, 5-8, 185, Sr.

Jonah Zeitland, P, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Tyler Griffith, OF, 5-9, 165, Sr.

Outlook: The Cougars welcome back UConn commit Mike Schwartz to the top of the rotation. Oreste is a solid defensive catcher and team leader.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Coach: Mike Farnia

2015 Record: 12-6

Key players

Anthony Catapano, 1B/P, 6-2, 290, Sr.

Jake Safuto, CF, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Dan Conte, OF/P, 5-9, 180, Jr.

TJ Toscano, C, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Mike Catanese, SS/P, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Outlook: Diamond Award finalist Catapano hit eight home runs and will anchor lineup as Seahawks look to make the playoffs for the 11th straight time.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Coach: Rich Smith

2015 Record: 12-10

Key players

Erik Wortmann, P/1B, 6-5, 235, Jr.

Rich Marooney, OF, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Tim Dehler, OF, 5-10, 145, Sr.

John Mackey, SS, 6-0, 155, Sr.

Andrew Nagel, P/OF, 5-9, 160. Jr.

Outlook: Wortmann will lead the staff after a 0.53 ERA as a sophomore and Marooney (.286, 11 RBIs) will be key to the lineup.

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Coach: James Bailin

2015 Record: 3-15

Key players

Jake Guggenheimer, C, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Cory Rutkin, 3B, 5-11, 195, Jr.

Eric Bernstein, SS, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Dylan Silverstein, CF, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Jake Seidenberg, P/IF, 5-8, 155, Jr.

Outlook: Blazers return only four seniors as they transition into new league. Guggenheimer is a four-year starter who was all-league as a junior.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Coach: Dan O’Shea

2015 Record: 8-10-1

Key players:

Nico Doria, C, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Sal Cammisuli, P/1B, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Donny Condon, CF, Sr.

David Marmann, P/1B, 6-0, 140, Sr.

Matt Herzog, SS, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Outlook: An experienced team with 14 seniors that is looking for its first playoff berth in four years.

MANHASSET INDIANS

Coach: Brian Corbo

2015 Record: 16-10

Key players

Matt Catalfo, P/OF, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Robert Giovanelli, P/SS, 6-0, 165, Jr.

Jamie Weiss, 1B/3B, 6-1, 155, Sr.

Joe Santella, OF, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Freddy Giovanelli, 5-6, 150, Jr.

Outlook: Reached the Class A semifinal last season and have qualified for the playoffs four years in a row.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Coach: Mike Ryan

2015 Record: 0-18

Key players

Vincent Gennerelli, 3B, 5-10, 215, Sr.

Praveen Persaud, P/SS, 5-7, 160, Sr.

Nick Parasconda, P/OF, 5-8, 200, Sr.

Zack Reifschneider, OF/P, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Niko Rullo, C, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Outlook: Gennerelli, who hit .333, leads an experienced team with 10 seniors.

