Nassau League A-I baseball preview
BELLMORE JFK COUGARS
Coach: Eric Passman
2015 Record: 14-8
Key players
Mike Schwartz, P, 6-0, 180, Sr.
Greg Goeller, SS, 6-2, 180, Sr
Reid Oreste, C, 5-8, 185, Sr.
Jonah Zeitland, P, 5-11, 165, Sr.
Tyler Griffith, OF, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Outlook: The Cougars welcome back UConn commit Mike Schwartz to the top of the rotation. Oreste is a solid defensive catcher and team leader.
CAREY SEAHAWKS
Coach: Mike Farnia
2015 Record: 12-6
Key players
Anthony Catapano, 1B/P, 6-2, 290, Sr.
Jake Safuto, CF, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Dan Conte, OF/P, 5-9, 180, Jr.
TJ Toscano, C, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Mike Catanese, SS/P, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Outlook: Diamond Award finalist Catapano hit eight home runs and will anchor lineup as Seahawks look to make the playoffs for the 11th straight time.
GARDEN CITY TROJANS
Coach: Rich Smith
2015 Record: 12-10
Key players
Erik Wortmann, P/1B, 6-5, 235, Jr.
Rich Marooney, OF, 5-9, 160, Jr.
Tim Dehler, OF, 5-10, 145, Sr.
John Mackey, SS, 6-0, 155, Sr.
Andrew Nagel, P/OF, 5-9, 160. Jr.
Outlook: Wortmann will lead the staff after a 0.53 ERA as a sophomore and Marooney (.286, 11 RBIs) will be key to the lineup.
GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS
Coach: James Bailin
2015 Record: 3-15
Key players
Jake Guggenheimer, C, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Cory Rutkin, 3B, 5-11, 195, Jr.
Eric Bernstein, SS, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Dylan Silverstein, CF, 5-10, 165, Jr.
Jake Seidenberg, P/IF, 5-8, 155, Jr.
Outlook: Blazers return only four seniors as they transition into new league. Guggenheimer is a four-year starter who was all-league as a junior.
JERICHO JAYHAWKS
Coach: Dan O’Shea
2015 Record: 8-10-1
Key players:
Nico Doria, C, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Sal Cammisuli, P/1B, 5-8, 160, Sr.
Donny Condon, CF, Sr.
David Marmann, P/1B, 6-0, 140, Sr.
Matt Herzog, SS, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Outlook: An experienced team with 14 seniors that is looking for its first playoff berth in four years.
MANHASSET INDIANS
Coach: Brian Corbo
2015 Record: 16-10
Key players
Matt Catalfo, P/OF, 5-9, 150, Sr.
Robert Giovanelli, P/SS, 6-0, 165, Jr.
Jamie Weiss, 1B/3B, 6-1, 155, Sr.
Joe Santella, OF, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Freddy Giovanelli, 5-6, 150, Jr.
Outlook: Reached the Class A semifinal last season and have qualified for the playoffs four years in a row.
SEWANHAKA INDIANS
Coach: Mike Ryan
2015 Record: 0-18
Key players
Vincent Gennerelli, 3B, 5-10, 215, Sr.
Praveen Persaud, P/SS, 5-7, 160, Sr.
Nick Parasconda, P/OF, 5-8, 200, Sr.
Zack Reifschneider, OF/P, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Niko Rullo, C, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Outlook: Gennerelli, who hit .333, leads an experienced team with 10 seniors.