Nassau League A-I baseball preview

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Coach: Eric Passman

2015 Record: 14-8

Key players

Mike Schwartz, P, 6-0, 180, Sr.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Greg Goeller, SS, 6-2, 180, Sr

Reid Oreste, C, 5-8, 185, Sr.

Jonah Zeitland, P, 5-11, 165, Sr.

Tyler Griffith, OF, 5-9, 165, Sr.

Outlook: The Cougars welcome back UConn commit Mike Schwartz to the top of the rotation. Oreste is a solid defensive catcher and team leader.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Coach: Mike Farnia

2015 Record: 12-6

Key players

Anthony Catapano, 1B/P, 6-2, 290, Sr.

Jake Safuto, CF, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Dan Conte, OF/P, 5-9, 180, Jr.

TJ Toscano, C, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Mike Catanese, SS/P, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Outlook: Diamond Award finalist Catapano hit eight home runs and will anchor lineup as Seahawks look to make the playoffs for the 11th straight time.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Coach: Rich Smith

2015 Record: 12-10

Key players

Erik Wortmann, P/1B, 6-5, 235, Jr.

Rich Marooney, OF, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Tim Dehler, OF, 5-10, 145, Sr.

John Mackey, SS, 6-0, 155, Sr.

Andrew Nagel, P/OF, 5-9, 160. Jr.

Outlook: Wortmann will lead the staff after a 0.53 ERA as a sophomore and Marooney (.286, 11 RBIs) will be key to the lineup.

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Coach: James Bailin

2015 Record: 3-15

Key players

Jake Guggenheimer, C, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Cory Rutkin, 3B, 5-11, 195, Jr.

Eric Bernstein, SS, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Dylan Silverstein, CF, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Jake Seidenberg, P/IF, 5-8, 155, Jr.

Outlook: Blazers return only four seniors as they transition into new league. Guggenheimer is a four-year starter who was all-league as a junior.

JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Coach: Dan O’Shea

2015 Record: 8-10-1

Key players:

Nico Doria, C, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Sal Cammisuli, P/1B, 5-8, 160, Sr.

Donny Condon, CF, Sr.

David Marmann, P/1B, 6-0, 140, Sr.

Matt Herzog, SS, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Outlook: An experienced team with 14 seniors that is looking for its first playoff berth in four years.

MANHASSET INDIANS

Coach: Brian Corbo

2015 Record: 16-10

Key players

Matt Catalfo, P/OF, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Robert Giovanelli, P/SS, 6-0, 165, Jr.

Jamie Weiss, 1B/3B, 6-1, 155, Sr.

Joe Santella, OF, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Freddy Giovanelli, 5-6, 150, Jr.

Outlook: Reached the Class A semifinal last season and have qualified for the playoffs four years in a row.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Coach: Mike Ryan

2015 Record: 0-18

Key players

Vincent Gennerelli, 3B, 5-10, 215, Sr.

Praveen Persaud, P/SS, 5-7, 160, Sr.

Nick Parasconda, P/OF, 5-8, 200, Sr.

Zack Reifschneider, OF/P, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Niko Rullo, C, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Outlook: Gennerelli, who hit .333, leads an experienced team with 10 seniors.