Nassau League A-III baseball preview

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Rob Fisher

2015 Record: 6-11

Key players

Jake Vera, C, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Gannon Kenny-McGowan, 3B, 6-3, 217, Jr.

Nick Maratta, SS, 5-10, 160, Jr.

Mike Narbutt, P/3B, 5-10, Jr.

Nick Calvacca, P, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Outlook: Fisher is looking for Calvacca to step into the No. 1 starter role and Vera, who hit .291 last season, to lead the lineup.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Coach: Paul LaMarca

2015 Record: 21-3

Key players

Christopher Stefl, P/1B, 6-3, 200, Jr.

Greg Marmorowski, 5-11, 180, So.

Kyle Bacchus, 5-9, 150, Jr.

Jonathan Sabino, 5-9, 180, Sr.

Outlook: Stef, the lone returning starter from the county semifinalist, will lead the pitching staff and be a catalyst on offense.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Coach: Jon Dolecki

2015 Record: 8-11

Key players

Jonathan Capobianco, P/3B, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Gaetano Famiglietti, C, 5-10, 220, Sr.

Brian Shannon, SS/P, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Dennis Filippone, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Justin Sobelman, P/3B, 5-7, 165, Sr.

Outlook: Capobianco will be a key piece in a lineup that expects to put up runs. Capobianco and Shannon lead the rotation.

LYNBROOK OWLS

Coach: Al Marrazzo

2015 Record: 9-12

Key players

Tyler Garrett, P, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Anthony Neal, OF, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Nick Tuzzio, SS, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Tom Sullivan, CF, 5-10, 160, Jr.

Paul Scibelli, 3B/P, 6-0, 190, Jr.

Outlook: Neal (.275 avg, 12 SBs) and Tuzzio (12 RBIs, four doubles) will set the table for No. 3 hitter Dennys de los Santos, a St. Mary’s transfer.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Coach: Scott Lineman

2015 Record: 21-4

Key players

Nick Lucchese, SS, 5-7, 160, Sr.

Connor Hehn, P, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Francis Dromm, P/OF, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Frank Castiglione, OF, 5-8, 155, Sr.

Luke Salditt, C, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Outlook: Lineman said the Vikings will use team speed and play small ball as they look to win their fifth straight league title.

VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS

Coach: Phil Sanfilippo

2015 Record: 10-8

Key players

Jon Caluori, 1B/P, 6-0, 190, Jr.

Mathew Cosme, C/OF, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Danny Keane, 2B, 6-0, 170, Jr.

Nick Casatelli, P/SS, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Jalen Bertie, P/3B, 5-10, 170, So.

Outlook: Calouri was All-League in 2015, hitting .385 with 11 RBIs and picking up three wins.

VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS

Coach: Ken Ward

2015 Record: 4-15

Key players

Luis Dono, C/IF/P, 5-11, 210, Sr.

Brian Donnelly, 1B/P/OF, 6-0, 200, Sr.

Chris Hess, C, 5-11, 217, Jr.

Michael Charles, P/IF, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Jason Mercado, IF, 6-1, 175, Sr.

Outlook: Dono, who hit .340 with five doubles and 11 RBIs, and Donnelly, who hit .278 with five doubles and a triple, will be keys to the season.