Nassau League A-III baseball preview
BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES
Coach: Rob Fisher
2015 Record: 6-11
Key players
Jake Vera, C, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Gannon Kenny-McGowan, 3B, 6-3, 217, Jr.
Nick Maratta, SS, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Mike Narbutt, P/3B, 5-10, Jr.
Nick Calvacca, P, 6-0, 215, Sr.
Outlook: Fisher is looking for Calvacca to step into the No. 1 starter role and Vera, who hit .291 last season, to lead the lineup.
FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
Coach: Paul LaMarca
2015 Record: 21-3
Key players
Christopher Stefl, P/1B, 6-3, 200, Jr.
Greg Marmorowski, 5-11, 180, So.
Kyle Bacchus, 5-9, 150, Jr.
Jonathan Sabino, 5-9, 180, Sr.
Outlook: Stef, the lone returning starter from the county semifinalist, will lead the pitching staff and be a catalyst on offense.
GLEN COVE BIG RED
Coach: Jon Dolecki
2015 Record: 8-11
Key players
Jonathan Capobianco, P/3B, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Gaetano Famiglietti, C, 5-10, 220, Sr.
Brian Shannon, SS/P, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Dennis Filippone, OF, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Justin Sobelman, P/3B, 5-7, 165, Sr.
Outlook: Capobianco will be a key piece in a lineup that expects to put up runs. Capobianco and Shannon lead the rotation.
LYNBROOK OWLS
Coach: Al Marrazzo
2015 Record: 9-12
Key players
Tyler Garrett, P, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Anthony Neal, OF, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Nick Tuzzio, SS, 5-10, 165, Jr.
Tom Sullivan, CF, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Paul Scibelli, 3B/P, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Outlook: Neal (.275 avg, 12 SBs) and Tuzzio (12 RBIs, four doubles) will set the table for No. 3 hitter Dennys de los Santos, a St. Mary’s transfer.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Coach: Scott Lineman
2015 Record: 21-4
Key players
Nick Lucchese, SS, 5-7, 160, Sr.
Connor Hehn, P, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Francis Dromm, P/OF, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Frank Castiglione, OF, 5-8, 155, Sr.
Luke Salditt, C, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Outlook: Lineman said the Vikings will use team speed and play small ball as they look to win their fifth straight league title.
VALLEY STREAM NORTH SPARTANS
Coach: Phil Sanfilippo
2015 Record: 10-8
Key players
Jon Caluori, 1B/P, 6-0, 190, Jr.
Mathew Cosme, C/OF, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Danny Keane, 2B, 6-0, 170, Jr.
Nick Casatelli, P/SS, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Jalen Bertie, P/3B, 5-10, 170, So.
Outlook: Calouri was All-League in 2015, hitting .385 with 11 RBIs and picking up three wins.
VALLEY STREAM SOUTH FALCONS
Coach: Ken Ward
2015 Record: 4-15
Key players
Luis Dono, C/IF/P, 5-11, 210, Sr.
Brian Donnelly, 1B/P/OF, 6-0, 200, Sr.
Chris Hess, C, 5-11, 217, Jr.
Michael Charles, P/IF, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Jason Mercado, IF, 6-1, 175, Sr.
Outlook: Dono, who hit .340 with five doubles and 11 RBIs, and Donnelly, who hit .278 with five doubles and a triple, will be keys to the season.