Nassau League ABC-I softball preview

CLARKE RAMS

Coach: Rachel Barry

2015 record: 22-4

Key players

Sarah Cornell P Sr.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brooke Scherer C/1B Sr.

Kirstin Cox SS/UTL Jr.

Sabrina Caputo OF Jr.

Holly Romero 2B Sr.

Outlook: The Long Island champions return seven starters. That includes the reigning Newsday Player of the Year Cornell, a flamethrower who had 357 strikeouts last season. Scherer, a power hitter who had many clutch hits, shifts from first to catcher.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Coach: Anthony Turco

2015 record: 21-4

Key players

Rebecca Vilchez P Sr.

Amanda Ulzheimer 2B Sr.

Brianna Pinto OF Jr.

Samantha Romanello 1B Sr.

Jaclyn Rodriguez C/1B Sr.

Outlook: The county runner-up has a nice blend of speed and power. Vilchez hit 10 homers last season, and will take over in the circle, where she has power and command. Ulzheimer and Pinto are bunting and slap hitting specialists, and constant threats to steal a base.

ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

Coach: Michael Bonsignore

2015 record: 15-5

Key players

Samantha Melendez CF Sr.

Marissa Trezza P/1B Sr.

Samantha Petry P/OF Sr.

Kimberly Basile C Sr.

Kate Valente 2B Jr.

Outlook: Melendez has tremendous power in the heart of the lineup. Trezza also has pop. The speedy Petry moves into the leadoff spot to set the table for a team that will be more aggressive on the base paths.

SEAFORD VIKINGS

Coach: Rob Perpall

2015 record: 10-9

Key players

Sophie Dandola P/1B Jr.

Ashley Casazza P/CF Sr.

Erin Russell SS/C

Danielle DiNapoli 3B Sr.

Jessica Fischetti CF/2B Sr.

Outlook: Dandola, with a power bat, and Casazza, with speed on the bases and in the field, again form a potent 1-2 punch in the circle. Russell is a great contact hitter in a deep lineup that also includes Amelia Cariddi.

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Coach: Melissa Amitrano

2015 record: 18-2

Key players

Kelsey Marigliano SS Sr.

Taylor Shoen OF/P Sr.

Lindsay Mistretta 3B Jr.

Lauren Mistretta 1B Jr.

Jackie Francisco 2B Sr.

Outlook: Marigliano, a slap hitter in the leadoff spot, has great range at short and speed on the bases. Shoen has a very strong arm. Mistretta covers a lot of ground at third.

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Michael Lewis

2015 record: 9-10

Key players

Lauren Bloom P Sr.

Kristen Suran 3B Jr.

Corinn Tempesta 2B/P Jr.

Danielle Olive SS Sr.

Kierstin Bloom OF Jr.

Outlook: Lauren Bloom, bound for Dowling, throws with velocity and has command over four pitches. Suran is a contact hitter who had a .661 slugging percentage last season. Tempesta hits to all fields.

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Coach: Dave Radtke

2015 record: 8-13

Key players

Justine Jean P Sr.

Kara Haga P/3B Soph.

Aryiana Caputo RF Jr.

Zoe Kelly CF Jr.

Kayla Sotomayer LF Soph.

Outlook: Jean throws hard and has great movement on her pitches. She has a strong outfield behind her in Caputo, Kelly, and Sotomayer, who can track down most fly balls. Haga has quick hands at third.