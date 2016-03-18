Nassau League ABC-V softball preview
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Coach: Toni Kolb-Papetti
2015 record: 5-9
Key players
Jessica Gioia 3B Sr.
Elisa Anobile CF Sr.
Brooke Bonn P Sr.
Courtney Gilmartin 1B Sr.
Alexandra Johanson OF Jr.
Outlook: Young team with room for potential growth. Gioia has power at the plate and a reliable glove at third. Anobile sets the tone in the leadoff spot.
MALVERNE MULES
Coach: Jennifer Gibbons
2015 record: 14-3
Key players
Olivia Quaranto SS Jr.
Christina Sangenitti P/1B Jr.
Alex Deligatti C Fr.
Micaela Fibluil CF Jr.
Lyndsey Tapley OF Sr.
Outlook: Quaranto is a good contact hitter at the top of the order. Sangenitti, with power at the plate, takes over in the circle. Deligatti hits for contact and power.
LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES
Coach: Tom Frawley
2015 record: 4-12
Key players
Gabby Jan C/P Sr.
Graciela Cruz OF/SS Jr.
Kay Notarnicola OF/2B Jr.
Danny Portillo OF/3B Jr.
Kiara Stephens 1B Jr.
Outlook: Will hit, and run the bases well. Jan is a power hitter. Cruz consistently hits the ball hard. Notarnicola, batting leadoff, sets the table with her speed.
FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
Coach: Christine Botti
2015 record: 3-13
Key players
Mary Stingi P Jr.
Katherine Emlock C Jr.
Jennie Miller 3B Soph.
Lauren Russel SS Jr.
Outlook: Looking to build on last season’s progress behind battery of Stingi and Emlock. Young team includes seven freshman.
ELMONT SPARTANS
Coach John Squillace
2015 record: 4-13
Key players
Kiera Holland P Jr.
Amy Vidal C Sr.
Naomi Thomas 2B Jr.
Akemi Shard SS Fr.
Nyah Breleur Utility Jr.
Outlook: Holland, who shifts from third to the circle, is a strong contact hitter who can also bunt her way on and use her speed to generate runs. Vidal is a tough out.
ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
Coach Don Crummell
Key players
Tania Umana-Cruz P Soph.
Jade Reid CF Sr.
Lauren London SS Jr.
Kiara Tibbs 1B/3B Jr.
Sarina Murray OF Sr.
Outlook: Umana-Cruz can spray the ball all over the field and hit three grand slams last season. Reid tracks well in center and has a strong arm.