Nassau League ABC-V softball preview

By Newsday Staff

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Coach: Toni Kolb-Papetti

2015 record: 5-9

Key players

Jessica Gioia 3B Sr.

Elisa Anobile CF Sr.

Brooke Bonn P Sr.

Courtney Gilmartin 1B Sr.

Alexandra Johanson OF Jr.

Outlook: Young team with room for potential growth. Gioia has power at the plate and a reliable glove at third. Anobile sets the tone in the leadoff spot.

MALVERNE MULES

Coach: Jennifer Gibbons

2015 record: 14-3

Key players

Olivia Quaranto SS Jr.

Christina Sangenitti P/1B Jr.

Alex Deligatti C Fr.

Micaela Fibluil CF Jr.

Lyndsey Tapley OF Sr.

Outlook: Quaranto is a good contact hitter at the top of the order. Sangenitti, with power at the plate, takes over in the circle. Deligatti hits for contact and power.

LAWRENCE GOLDEN TORNADOES

Coach: Tom Frawley

2015 record: 4-12

Key players

Gabby Jan C/P Sr.

Graciela Cruz OF/SS Jr.

Kay Notarnicola OF/2B Jr.

Danny Portillo OF/3B Jr.

Kiara Stephens 1B Jr.

Outlook: Will hit, and run the bases well. Jan is a power hitter. Cruz consistently hits the ball hard. Notarnicola, batting leadoff, sets the table with her speed.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Coach: Christine Botti

2015 record: 3-13

Key players

Mary Stingi P Jr.

Katherine Emlock C Jr.

Jennie Miller 3B Soph.

Lauren Russel SS Jr.

Outlook: Looking to build on last season’s progress behind battery of Stingi and Emlock. Young team includes seven freshman.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Coach John Squillace

2015 record: 4-13

Key players

Kiera Holland P Jr.

Amy Vidal C Sr.

Naomi Thomas 2B Jr.

Akemi Shard SS Fr.

Nyah Breleur Utility Jr.

Outlook: Holland, who shifts from third to the circle, is a strong contact hitter who can also bunt her way on and use her speed to generate runs. Vidal is a tough out.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Coach Don Crummell

Key players

Tania Umana-Cruz P Soph.

Jade Reid CF Sr.

Lauren London SS Jr.

Kiara Tibbs 1B/3B Jr.

Sarina Murray OF Sr.

Outlook: Umana-Cruz can spray the ball all over the field and hit three grand slams last season. Reid tracks well in center and has a strong arm.

