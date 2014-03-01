Nassau police seek help finding Syosset woman reported missing

The Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad is seeking the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old Syosset woman, a former student at the New York Institute of Technology.

According to detectives, Jasmine V. Joseph was last seen leaving her Syosset home on Monday in a 2012 gray Nissan Altima to go to the school's Old Westbury campus.

Joseph called her parents at 5:17 p.m. to say she was at the college library, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Joseph is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing white and black sneakers, black jeans and a green sweater.

According to a release by NYIT's communications department Friday, Joseph has not been enrolled at the school since May 2013.

Anyone with information can call the Nassau police’s Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.