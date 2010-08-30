Nassau Police to target aggressive driving

Road hogs beware.

Nassau Police announced they are launching an "aggressive driving campaign" today to encourage drivers to be civil along the roads - or face arrest.

County Executive Edward Mangano and Police Commissioner Lawrence Mulvey said police are stepping up patrols searching for aggressive drivers as part of a grant from the New York State Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

The program runs through Sept. 13.

Police defined aggressive driving in a statement as "a series of moving violations such as unreasonable speed, passing a red light, tailgating, unsafe lane change, failure to signal a lane change, unsafe passing, failure to yield right away, and failure to obey traffic control devices."

The patrols will supplement existing ones and concentrate on areas known for accidents and excessive speeding and driving, officials said.

"An aggressive driver operates his vehicle in a deliberate, selfish, bold or pushy manner which is likely to increase the risk of a collision and is motivated by impatience, annoyance, hostility or an attempt to save time," the statement continued. "He or she has low regard for the rights or safety of other uses of the streets and highways."