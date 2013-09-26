Nassau to get $53M from FEMA for Sandy debris removal

Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand Wednesday announced more than $53 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Nassau County debris removal from superstorm Sandy.

"After superstorm Sandy hit communities in Nassau County, the roads . . . were ridden with debris causing a very dangerous situation for residents," Schumer said in a news release. "This federal reimbursement will help repay Nassau County" for its cleanup work.

Gillibrand called it "critical that Nassau County has the necessary resources on the ground to recover and rebuild."

Republican County Executive Edward Mangano thanked Schumer and Gillibrand, both Democrats, "for their continued partnership in . . . securing Hurricane Sandy reimbursements for Nassau County taxpayers."

Superstorm Sandy resulted in downed trees and scattered other materials throughout roadways on Long Island and much of the tri-state area.

FEMA's award is for $53,335,940 for debris removal after the superstorm. Officials at the federal agency could not be reached.

Nassau contracted for services that included tree removal, debris hauling, and chipping and stump removal.