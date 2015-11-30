Nation briefs

SOUTHERN PLAINS14 dead in winter storms

A deadly storm that caused flooding and coated parts of the southern Plains in ice during the holiday weekend dumped more rain on already swollen rivers in parts of North Texas and Arkansas yesterday and made driving dangerous in parts of Oklahoma. The band of storms that has been moving through the Plains and the Midwest since Thursday has been blamed for 14 deaths, including eight in Texas and six in Kansas. Roads in the Oklahoma Panhandle remained slick. Utilities in Oklahoma said more than 71,000 homes and businesses were without power yesterday afternoon. In North Texas and Arkansas, the concern was flooding. A 70-year-old woman whose car was swept away in Fort Worth on Friday remained missing. Flooding also resulted in a family having to be rescued from their home in Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Three people and a dog were rescued. Four other families chose to leave because of rising waters from a nearby creek, said Melinda Urbina, Dallas County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

OHIO

Video of shooting analyzed

Prosecutors released a frame-by-frame analysis of surveillance camera footage first made public a year ago that shows a white Cleveland police officer fatally shooting a black 12-year-old boy who had a pellet gun. The additional images from surveillance video at a recreation center where Tamir Rice was shot and killed don't appear to contain new or substantive information. It doesn't show whether Tamir, as police have maintained, was reaching into his waistband for the pellet gun when then-rookie patrolman Timothy Loehmann shot him. The enhancement by a video expert will be presented to a grand jury that will decide if Loehmann or his training officer should be charged criminally for Tamir's death on Nov. 22, 2014.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PENNSYLVANIA

Bust of Lincoln recovered

A bust of Abraham Lincoln stolen a week ago from outside a museum near where he delivered the Gettysburg Address was found Friday in a cemetery's bushes by some visitors. Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum manager Rose Little said the museum will "put President Lincoln back up on the pedestal where he belongs."