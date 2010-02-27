NATION BRIEFS

WASHINGTON, D.C./New White House social secretary

It didn't take long for the White House to name the next social secretary. Julianna Smoot, who was chief of staff to U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, takes over at the White House for Desiree Rogers. Smoot was finance director for Barack Obama's presidential campaign. The White House said on Friday that Rogers, a longtime Chicago friend of the Obamas, was stepping down. That announcement came three months after an uninvited couple crashed the Obama administration's first state dinner. Rogers was criticized for her role in allowing the embarrassing episode to happen. The president says Smoot shares the Obamas' commitment "to creating an inclusive, dynamic and culturally vibrant White House."





VIRGINIA/Van crash kills Temple student

A van carrying a Temple University dance team to a competition in North Carolina crashed in southern Virginia early Saturday, killing one student and injuring seven others, police said. Kammini Ragoopath, 21, of Lansdale, Pa., died after the van veered off Interstate 85 and hit a guardrail in Dinwiddie County, according to Virginia State Police. The driver, Bilal Badruddin, 20, of Cranford, N.J., was charged with reckless driving. The Bhangra dance team, which performs traditional Indian dances, was traveling to Durham, N.C., for Virsa Punjab Da, or Heritage of Punjab, competition.





CALIFORNIA/2 children found bound, gagged

Authorities say a baby and a toddler have found bound, gagged and left on a bedroom floor in Southern California, and the children's father is being investigated for attempted murder and torture in the case. Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Steve Brown says deputies responded to the home in the Indian Hills area Friday on a report of a family disturbance. Brown says the two girls, ages 1 1/2 and 18 weeks, also had visible injuries on their faces and heads. Their father, Jeremiah Scott, 23, was later arrested. Brown says the babies' injuries did not appear to be life threatening and they were transported to a hospital for treatment. Scott is being held on $1 million bail.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.





NATIONWIDE/College students get active in Census

University groups are pressing students to get counted in the 2010 Census because a thorough count can mean more federal funding for higher education in their states. The government uses census data to apportion seats in Congress and dole out about $400 billion annually in federal funds. It's also used in federal tuition grant and loan programs.