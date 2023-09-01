NewsNation/World

18 killed in a shootout with South African police

By The Associated Press

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Eighteen suspects were killed in a shootout with South African police in a rural northern region on Friday.

Police said their top officials, including the national commissioner of police, the deputy commissioner and the head of the elite Hawks unit were on their way to the scene of the shootout in the Makhado municipality in the Limpopo province.

Police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe gave no more immediate information but local media reported that the 18 killed were in a gang suspected of robbing armored vans carrying cash for banks, a common and often violent crime in South Africa that regularly leads to deadly shootouts.

The shootings added to an horrific two days for the country after at least 74 people died in a fire in a rundown apartment complex in the city of Johannesburg in the predawn hours of Thursday.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Island beaches open … Student loan payments due, again … Feed me: Fish Tacos Credit: Newsday

HIV/AIDS toll on Blacks, Latinos ... Long Island beaches open ... No mask mandate ... Fall movie preview 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Long Island beaches open … Student loan payments due, again … Feed me: Fish Tacos Credit: Newsday

HIV/AIDS toll on Blacks, Latinos ... Long Island beaches open ... No mask mandate ... Fall movie preview 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Labor Day Sale

Subscribe for only 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime