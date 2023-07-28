NewsNation/World

2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say

A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin...

A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. Credit: AP/Annette Riedl

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — Two people died on Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said.

The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa.

Several people were rescued from the fire, but the two people who jumped died at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate them. Further details were not immediately available.

The fire was later extinguished; there was no immediate word on what had caused it.

