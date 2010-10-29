2 students withdraw after Rutgers suicide

Two Rutgers University freshmen, accused of secretly broadcasting a classmate’s sexual encounter online, have withdrawn from the school. The classmate later committed suicide.

Attorney Steven Altman says that means Dharun Ravi and Molly Wei will not face university disciplinary hearings.

Altman, who represents Ravi, told The Home News Tribune of East Brunswick his client plans to attend school somewhere else.

Wei’s attorney, Rubin Sinins, told The Star-Ledger of Newark his client feared for her safety.

Ravi and Wei have been charged with invasion of privacy.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Authorities say Ravi used a webcam to capture his roommate, Tyler Clementi, having a sexual encounter with another man.

Clementi jumped to his death from the George Washington Bridge days later.

Prosecutors are considering hate crime charges.