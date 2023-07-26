NewsNation/World

3 Marines found at North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine...

Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2022. Three men who were found dead over the weekend at an eastern North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Allen G. Breed

By The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office found the three men Sunday morning in a privately owned car outside a Speedway gas station in Hampstead. Autopsies performed Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner determined that all three deaths were the result of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately make clear whether their deaths were accidental.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” Sheriff Alan Cutler said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

The lance corporals, identified by the U.S. Marine Corps as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida, were stationed at nearby Camp Lejeune.

Streaming Now
NYC crane collapses, 6 hurt … 8-year-old shot in Medford … St. Rocco's meatballs Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 56 minutes ago Sentencing for Singh ... Jewelry theft arrest ... Hunter Biden plea deal ... Mike DelGuidice

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
NYC crane collapses, 6 hurt … 8-year-old shot in Medford … St. Rocco's meatballs Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Updated 56 minutes ago Sentencing for Singh ... Jewelry theft arrest ... Hunter Biden plea deal ... Mike DelGuidice

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME