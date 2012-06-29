4 arrested after calling NC deputy for drugs

Four people have been arrested in North Carolina after they mistakenly called the wrong person about drug purchases.

The man they got was a Rowan County sheriff's deputy.

The Salisbury Post (http://bit.ly/LIJlgj ) reported that Deputy Jagger Naves was awakened by four calls to his cell phone around 4 a.m. Monday.

Some of the calls complained about the quantity of drugs they had purchased and wanted him to correct the problem.

Naves arranged to meet two of the callers and later met with two other callers elsewhere. All four were arrested.