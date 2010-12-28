5 dead in Fla. motel carbon monoxide poisoning

Authorities believe that carbon monoxide from a running car killed five friends whose bodies were found in a South Florida motel room.

A Hialeah fire spokesman says a maid called 911 Monday after seeing people unconscious through a window. Police spokesman Carl Zogby says the teenagers’ deaths appear to be accidental.

A car used by the group was found running in a closed garage underneath the room. Friends say the car had needed a jump-start earlier and could have been left running to preserve the battery's charge.

A door leading to a staircase up to the room had been left open, and high levels of carbon monoxide were found inside.

he group rented the room Sunday to celebrate one of teens’ 19th birthday.

Officials found no alcohol, drugs or suspicious items in the room.