NewsNation/World

6 dead and 3 injured in two-car collision in Washington

By The Associated Press

TACOMA, Wash. — The death toll of a two-car collision rose from five to six Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, Washington, according to law-enforcement officials.

The initial four survivors were in “critical condition” after the midday crash, announced Trooper John Dattilo, a spokesperson for Washington State Patrol. But by Sunday afternoon, one had died, joining five others killed by the collision.

Dattilo said the Major Accident Investigation Team is responding to the crash. But he did not provide further information.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those involved,” he said on Twitter.

Streaming Now
Caban NYPD Commissioner … TWA Flight 800 Anniversary … LI Barbie fans Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo suspect on suicide watch ... LIRR ratings ... Forest ranger back from Canada ... Jumbo Powerball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Caban NYPD Commissioner … TWA Flight 800 Anniversary … LI Barbie fans Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Gilgo suspect on suicide watch ... LIRR ratings ... Forest ranger back from Canada ... Jumbo Powerball

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME