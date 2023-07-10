NewsNation/World

6.6 magnitude quake strikes in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern Caribbean; no damage is reported

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Monday in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern Caribbean, causing some buildings to lightly sway in the region..

The quake struck at a shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north-northeast of Antigua and Barbuda.

The earthquake was felt on several islands, including Puerto Rico. No damage was immediately reported.

Streaming Now
Deadly flooding upstate ... Saving lives with organs ... Destination Downtown: Mattituck Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Long Beach school bus cameras ... ATV crackdown ... Passport delays ... Powerball riches

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Deadly flooding upstate ... Saving lives with organs ... Destination Downtown: Mattituck Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Long Beach school bus cameras ... ATV crackdown ... Passport delays ... Powerball riches

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME