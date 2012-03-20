NewsNation/World

9-year-old boy summoned to jury duty in Mass.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like many people who get summoned to jury duty, Jacob Clark didn't want to go.

But unlike most people, he had a legitimate excuse — he's 9 years old.

"I was like, 'What's a jury duty?'" Jacob told the Cape Cod Times in response to his summons to appear in Orleans District Court in Massachusetts on April 18.

His grandmother told him it was a good excuse to miss a day of school.

His dad called the jury commission office to find out what happened. It turns out that someone apparently had typed 1982 for the Yarmouth third-grader's birth year instead of 2002.

The mistake was quickly corrected.

Massachusetts Jury Commissioner Pamela Wood says a child gets called for jury duty once or twice a year.

