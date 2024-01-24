NewsNation/World

A fire in China's Jiangxi province kills at least 25 people, local officials say

By The Associated Press

BEIJING — At least 25 people died after a fire broke out in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province, the local government said on Wednesday.

