Iowa man sentenced to 16 years in prison for drag-racing wreck that killed a young boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a drag-racing crash that killed a 4-year-old boy.

A jury in November found 48-year-old Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines guilty of homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence, reckless driving and knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The sentence was handed down Thursday.

Another man, Robert Lee Miller III, was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the Dec. 13, 2022, wreck that killed 4-year-old Marcos Faguada and injured his aunt, Mayra De Catalan.

Prosecutors said Jones and Miller were drinking at a bar. When they left, they began racing on a four-lane road. Authorities said Miller’s car reached a speed of 108 mph (174 kph) before crossing over a median and striking De Catalan's vehicle. Marcos and De Catalan's 8-year-old son were passengers. Marcos died at a hospital.

At Jones' sentencing, Marcos' mother said he loved to dance, tell jokes and wear superhero costumes.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“As a mother, my heart is broken and I am forever marked because you took my son away from me,” Elva Galvan told Jones. “I am not the happy person that I used to be.”

In addition to the prison time, Jones must pay $150,000 to Marcos' family.