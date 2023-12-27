Man trapped for 6 days in wrecked truck in Indiana rescued after being spotted by passersby

PORTAGE, Ind. — A man who had been trapped for days in his crashed pickup truck was rescued Tuesday after two fishermen spotted the wreckage, Indiana State Police said.

Two men were scouting fishing locations when they found the man in his badly damaged vehicle, Sgt. Glen Fifield told local news outlets.

“They touched the body, and the person turned their head and started talking to them. So, that got a little rise out of them,” Fifield said.

The driver told the men he had been trapped since Dec. 20. The pickup had wrecked along Interstate 94 near Portage below an underpass where it could not be seen from the highway above.

The man, in his 20s, was airlifted to a hospital in South Bend for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Fifield said.

The driver's name hasn't been released. He had not been reported missing, Fifield said.

Portage is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.