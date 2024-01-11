NewsNation/World

Clarification: ML-Israel-Palestinians-Gaza Destruction story

By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — In a story published Dec. 21-22, 2023, The Associated Press reported that an analysis of satellite imagery from the Gaza Strip had found that two-thirds of all structures in northern Gaza and a quarter of buildings in the southern area of Khan Younis were destroyed. It should have clarified that those measurements included structures that were likely damaged or destroyed.

The story also should have clarified that the claim that Gaza, according to a satellite analysis, has sustained more visible damage than Mariupol after Russia’s bombing of Ukraine, is based on the account of Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek, mapping experts cited in the article.

