Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States.

