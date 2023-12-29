Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Trump White House staffers Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Govs. Jared Polis, D-Colo., and Spencer Cox, R-Utah.
Rally for fired teacher ... Catherine Stark's DUI case moved ... New sushi spot ... Bellone's legacy
Rally for fired teacher ... Catherine Stark's DUI case moved ... New sushi spot ... Bellone's legacy