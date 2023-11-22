NewsNation/World

A senior Canadian RCMP official is found guilty of breaching secrets law

Cameron Jay Ortis, right, a former RCMP intelligence director accused...

Cameron Jay Ortis, right, a former RCMP intelligence director accused of disclosing classified information, returns to the Ottawa Courthouse during a break in proceedings in Ottawa, Ontario, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Ortis had served in a civilian role as director general of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence unit. Credit: AP/Spencer Colby

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — A jury found a senior intelligence official in Canada’s national police force guilty on Wednesday of breaching the country’s secrets law.

Jurors declared Cameron Jay Ortis guilty of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act and one count of attempting to do so.

They also found him guilty of breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer.

Ortis, 51, had pleaded not guilty to all charges, including violating the secrets law by revealing classified information to three individuals in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance.

He testified he offered secret material to targets in a bid to get them to use an online encryption service set up by an allied intelligence agency to spy on adversaries.

The prosecution argued Ortis lacked authority to disclose classified material and that he was not doing so as part of a sanctioned undercover operation.

